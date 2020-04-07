Disney Works From Home With Its At Home With Olaf Digital Series

How To Watch Quibi In Australia

You don’t gotta go to work work work work work work work... (Image: Disney Animation, Twitter)

Like the great Fifth Harmony once said: “You can work from home, oh oh, oh oh.” Disney Animation is keeping kids entertained remotely with a new digital series all about Frozen’s Olaf, created at home by animator Hyrum Osmond and voiced by Josh Gad.

As stated on Twitter, Disney Animation is releasing a new recurring digital series called At Home With Olaf. The episodes will spend time with Olaf as he gets into mischief, presumably while his human friends are social distancing. The first clip, which you can watch below, is all about Olaf having some fun with his snow buddies during a solo snowball fight.

More Olaf is not necessarily good Olaf—lest we forget the tragedy that was Olaf’s Frozen Adventure—but it’s great to see Disney working on some fun projects to help keep kids happy during social distancing. And hey, if it keeps animators working from home, all the better. This isn’t the only project Gad’s been working on during the covid-19 pandemic; he’s also been hosting regular storytime sessions online.

The first episode of At Home With Olaf is set to debut online later this week.

Editor's Note: This article has the US release date. We will update this article as soon as possible with an Australian release date, if available.

