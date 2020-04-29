Developers Will Explain What The COVIDSafe App Actually Contains In An Online Panel

The Mystery Of Chernobyl’s Wild Horses

Why Do We Have Butts?

Disney Thinks It Owns Hashtags And Dates, Because It Owns Basically Everything Else

Image: Disney

Disney has managed to piss off fans again by claiming ownership of the MayThe4th hashtag on Twitter.

The Disney+ account obviously has something lined up for the big day, and wanted to encourage fans to get involved. It put out a call for them to "celebrate the saga" by replying to its tweet with a favourite Star Wars memory using the MayThe4th hashtag, telling them "you may see it somewhere special" on Star Wars day. The Twitter account immediately followed up by tweeting out a load of legal-sounding jargon and quoting Disney's terms of use, which, as you might imagine, didn't go down well. It's almost on par with Disney attempting to claim ownership of a photo of Denmark's Little Mermaid statue. You don't own everything, guy. Back off.

People wasted no time in telling Disney to do one, with our favourite selection of responses posted below for your perusal.

Disney has since followed up its absolute nonsense tweet, but funnily enough that hasn't stopped the barrage of disgruntled Twitter users who are still getting over the company's cheek.

The Disney+ social media team is going to have sift through a lot of tweets that have sod all to do with Star Wars to dig out those memories that you no longer have ownership of because you dared to use a hashtag that the House of Mouse has decided to co-opt. So that'll be fun!

[SlashGear]

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

Trending Stories Right Now

chernobyl chernobyl-exclusion-zone feature horses nuclear ukraine wildlife

The Mystery Of Chernobyl’s Wild Horses

Since the accident at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, 34 years have passed. This accident, the largest ever in a nuclear facility, led to the creation of a 4,700 km² exclusion zone between Ukraine and Belarus. A total of 350,000 people were evacuated from the area.
coronavirus covid-19 cytokine immune-response

The Coronavirus ‘Cytokine Storm’ Immune Response Could Be Behind Some Of Its Fatal Cases

Despite over 200,000 deaths reported worldwide, scientists are only just beginning to understand the impact COVID-19 has on the body. As well as targeting the lungs and the respiratory system, the virus is causing cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and even neurological symptoms.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles