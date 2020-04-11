Why 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories Are So Popular

How To Fix Animal Crossing's Dreaded Console Error

NSW Government Preview Site Shows How Many Coronavirus Cases There Are In Your Suburb

Discord Launches Beta To Keep Out All That Background Noise

Graphic: Discord

Discord’s testing a new noise suppression tool to help prevent background noise like barking dogs or the deafening clatter of a mechanical keyboard from drowning out people’s voices.

In a blog post Friday, the popular chat service announced its partnership with Krisp, a service and standalone app that uses machine learning to recognise and quiet distracting background chatter. The feature’s beta began for desktop users today, and a mobile release is currently in the works, according to Discord.

“Have a vacuum running in the background; slam a door; ruffle a bag of chips; keep using your really loud keyboard your friends complain about. They won’t be able to hear it,” reads the post.

As for privacy, a subject of justifiable concern given previous missteps by big tech companies employing AI, Discord clarified that having Krisp enabled doesn’t send any of your data to the company’s servers. “No voice, user, video or any data is ever sent or shared outside of Discord.”

You can toggle noise suppression on and off in the settings menu under “Voice and Video,” as well as during video and voice calls.

As someone whose keyboard is as obnoxiously loud as it is obnoxiously pink, I welcome this quality of life tweak, the latest in a series that Discord has made as more and more people rely on online chat services while practicing social distancing amid this novel coronavirus outbreak.

In Friday’s blog post, the company said its daily number of voice users has increased 50 per cent within the United States since the beginning of the year. In countries where residents are under countrywide lockdowns to help curb the virus’s spread, that figure has shot up even further. In Spain, twice as many people now talk on Discord every day compared to the start of 2020, and in Italy, that number has more than tripled. To help all those users stave off cabin fever while holed up in their homes, last month Discord raised the limit on concurrent viewers for its built-in game streaming feature, bumping it up from 10 to 50 people.

Trending Stories Right Now

avengers-endgame black-widow disney hawkeye io9 marvel marvel-studios

Good God, Black Widow's Alternate Avengers: Endgame Death Is Infinitely Better Than What We Got

Avengers: Endgame did a lot over the course of its bonkers, audacious runtime. For better or worse, it kind of had to. But trying to do so much, tying together 10 years of moviemaking into a single, only occasionally coherent narrative, inevitably meant that some plotlines just would not wrap up satisfyingly in the process. Or just be complete messes, like Black Widow’s.
animal-crossing au feature google google-dns multiplayer nintendo-switch super-mario-kart

How To Fix Animal Crossing's Dreaded Console Error

Online play on the Nintendo Switch should be easy. Firing up a game of Mario Kart 8 or visiting a friend's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons should be as simple as selecting the online option. But that's not always the case. Sometimes you might get hit with a weird 'communication error' despite having a solid internet connection. If you've ever encountered this and don't know how to fix it, try this.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles