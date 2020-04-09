Don't Trust A $2,700 Phone That Can't Be Reviewed

Relive The Hype Of Avengers: Endgame's Opening Night Reactions With This Thrilling Video

Guessing The Plots Of Movies I've Never Seen

Cyclone Harold Wreaks Havoc Across The Pacific, And It's Not Done Yet

Just days after hitting Vanuatu, Cyclone Harold struck Fiji on Wednesday. These island nations are coping with fallout from coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean extreme weather will take it easy on those in its path. That’s certainly been the case with this monster cyclone.

The storm first wreaked havoc in the Solomon Islands, where it took over a ferry with 28 people on board. Then, it pummelled the island nation of Vanuatu with winds of up to 133 miles per hour (214 km/h) Monday. The storm briefly attained Category 5 status after passing over Vanuatu before dipping back to a still-dangerous Category 4 storm as it approached Fiji.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre puts its maximum sustained wind speed at 140 mph (225 km/h) by the time the cyclone arrived in southern Fiji on Wednesday afternoon. Winds that fast can strip well-built homes of their roofs and uproot trees. And that’s exactly what happened—and more.

Viti Levu, Fiji’s main island, avoided a direct hit from the storm. But the outer bands of Harold lashed the island with wind and rain, including the capital city of Suva, which is coping severe flooding and the destruction of homes and communication lines. Other cities on the island such as Nadi have lost power. So far, no deaths have been confirmed, but communication is still scarce. Unconfirmed photos on Twitter show toppled buildings and fallen trees, and Fijian Broadcasting Corporation reports tornado damage as well. Kadavu Island located south of Viti Levu took a shot from Harold head-on. Though less populated, damage there could be catastrophic, but communication remains scarce.

Nearly 1,800 evacuees took shelter ahead of Harold. However, seeking shelter amid a highly contagious virus may present a different danger for families. Fiji has confirmed 15 cases of covid-19, though the number is likely an undercount given how little testing is being done.

Vanuatu faced similar worries in the face of Harold. No coronavirus cases have been reported yet, but the nation is similarly short on tests. Luganville, the country’s second-largest city, saw 70 per cent of its structures damaged and the government urged people to seek shelter before the storm. Damage in the aftermath could keep people in close contact, raising the risk of community spread if the disease is present.

Next, Cyclone Harold is on track to arrive at the Polynesian islands of Tonga, which sits southeast of Fiji. Luckily, many of these islands aren’t inhabited, but it’s still home to more than 106,000 people. High tide warnings are in effect for many islands with swells up to nearly 20 feet.

How the island nations respond in the coming months will give the world a sense of what it means to battle two disasters at once. The covid-19 pandemic is threatening the health and safety of millions around the globe, and Pacific cyclones can strike at any time. Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1.

The U.S. is poorly prepared for hurricane season even without a pandemic. This year’s hurricane season may prove more deadly than it needs to be if leaders can’t get a handle on the coronavirus outbreak ravaging the nation before their summer rolls around.

Trending Stories Right Now

consumer-tech tag-gadgets lg planned-obsolescence roku samsung smart-home smart-tvs vizio

Just Get A Damn Set-Top Box And Free Yourself Of Your TV's Crap Software

Planned obsolescence is annoying regardless of which smart gadget you’re talking about, but it particularly grinds my gears when it comes to TVs. Sure, you don’t have to destroy your wallet for a decent 4K smart TV anymore—but I know plenty of friends and gadget nerds who do shell out for something a ‘lil nicer for their home theatre setups. The thing is when you do spend hundreds, or even thousands, on a smart TV the idea is you’ve made an investment. You probably expect it to work for several years—not two or three.
au auspol coronavirus covid-19 websites

NSW Government Preview Site Shows How Many Coronavirus Cases There Are In Your Suburb

If you wanted to know how many confirmed coronavirus cases there are in your suburb, there's now an official NSW government site that lets you search every postcode in the state. The page shows the amount of people who have been tested and cleared, confirmed cases and lives lost. The site is yet to be officially announced and is currently sitting in preview mode, but you can access it now.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles