Fast Unlimited NBN Plans That Won't Make Your Wallet Cry

If you're looking at a NBN plan - NBN 50 or NBN 100 tends to be the best bet when it comes to speed. Anything slower and you're not getting much of a improvement over ADSL. While these plans are pricier than sluggish speed tiers like NBN 25, there are still some affordable options.

This is partially thanks to providers trying to woo new customers with discounted rates.These promotions tend to only last for the first six months of your plan, but at the same time, these plans are typically contract-free. That means you can just leave as soon as your discount runs out and sign-up for the best offer going at the time. There’s no reward for loyalty when it comes to the wild west that is the NBN.

While changing NBN provider every six months may seem like a lot of work, it’s easier than it might seem. In most cases, swapping from one telco to another will only take about five minutes of your time. The actual change should take less than an hour.

With that in mind, here are some of the cheapest NBN 100 plans and NBN 50 plans around that have blessed unlimited data.

Cheap Unlimited NBN 100 Plans

Tangerine has one of the cheapest unlimited NBN 100 plans around right now, thanks to discounted pricing. You’ll pay $74.90 per month for your first six months, and then $89.90 per month thereafter. All Tangerine plans are contract-free with no early exit fees.

Better yet, Tangerine plans all come with 14-day risk-free trial. If you decide you’re not happy with your service during your first 14 days, Tangerine will provide a full refund of your plan fees. You won't get a refund on your modem if you've bought one through Tangerine, but it will continue to work with your next provider.

Vodafone has its own discounted NBN 100 plan, coming in at $75 per month for your first six months, and $95 per month thereafter. As with Tangerine, the plan is contract-free, so you’re able to leave whenever.

While Vodafone’s plan is tad more expensive than Tangerine’s, you can bring the price down by bundling it with a Vodafone mobile plan. Vodafone will apply a 5% discount to your total bill for every additional service you have on account. This maxes out at a 20% discount if you have five services. These can be NBN plans, phone plans, tablet plans, or mobile broadband plans.

Kogan Internet is also offering a timed discount, pricing its unlimited plan at $78.90 per month for the first half-year you’re with the telco. You’ll pay $88.90 per month thereafter, which makes it a hair cheaper than Tangerine’s non-discounted price. Once again, this plan is contract-free.

If you’d prefer to avoid discounted plans and potentially changing provider after six months, SpinTel has an unlimited NBN 100 plan for $84.95 per month. While you don’t get any savings during your first six months, SpinTel’s full price is cheaper than what you’ll pay after your discount at Tangerine, Vodafone, or Kogan runs out.

Cheap Unlimited NBN 50 Plans

If you’re after an NBN 50 plan, Belong – also known as Diet Telstra – is your cheapest option right now at $55 per month. There is however a slight catch; the plan is a bit slower than your typical NBN 50 plan: your speeds max out at 30Mbps. That’s still faster than an NBN 25 plan however, and roughly the same price as one too. This plan requires you to sign a 12-month contract, but if you’d prefer a month-to-month option, you can do so for an extra $5 per month.

Tangerine is next up with a full speed NBN 50 plan. You’ll pay $59.90 per month for your first six months, and then $69.90 per month thereafter. Again, Tangerine offers a 14-day “risk free trial” on all plans, and since this plan is contract free, you can always just leave.

Internode also has a promo going right now. You’ll pay $59.99 per month for your first six months, and then $79.99 per month thereafter. The plan is sold on a six-month term, but conveniently, that’s also the length of the discount.

Lastly, SpinTel is again a great option if you want a plan without a promotional discount. You’ll just pay $64.95 per month.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia's phone and internet comparison website.

