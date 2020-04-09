Don't Trust A $2,700 Phone That Can't Be Reviewed

Relive The Hype Of Avengers: Endgame's Opening Night Reactions With This Thrilling Video

Guessing The Plots Of Movies I've Never Seen

Celebrate Twin Peaks' 30th Anniversary With...Cookie Monster?

Cookies! Not doughnuts! (Image: ABC)

On April 8, 1990, TV was forever changed by David Lynch’s vision of a picture-perfect small town hiding some very dark and often unexplainable secrets. To celebrate 30 years of Twin Peaks, we turn not to cherry pie, but to cookies. Specifically, a vintage Sesame Street skit (circa 1991) starring Cookie Monster.

OK, there’s plenty of pie too. Of course there is!

Lest you think “Twin Beaks” (the Log Bird!) was the most eccentric Alistair Cookie ever got, know that other episodes of “Monsterpiece Theatre” took inspiration from sources as varied as One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, The 400 Blows, Spalding Grey, James Bond, NYPD Blue, and the Lethal Weapon movies. We hope you enjoy this nostalgic blast from the past on this special day. When was the last time you re-watched the series?

Trending Stories Right Now

consumer-tech tag-gadgets lg planned-obsolescence roku samsung smart-home smart-tvs vizio

Just Get A Damn Set-Top Box And Free Yourself Of Your TV's Crap Software

Planned obsolescence is annoying regardless of which smart gadget you’re talking about, but it particularly grinds my gears when it comes to TVs. Sure, you don’t have to destroy your wallet for a decent 4K smart TV anymore—but I know plenty of friends and gadget nerds who do shell out for something a ‘lil nicer for their home theatre setups. The thing is when you do spend hundreds, or even thousands, on a smart TV the idea is you’ve made an investment. You probably expect it to work for several years—not two or three.
au auspol coronavirus covid-19 websites

NSW Government Preview Site Shows How Many Coronavirus Cases There Are In Your Suburb

If you wanted to know how many confirmed coronavirus cases there are in your suburb, there's now an official NSW government site that lets you search every postcode in the state. The page shows the amount of people who have been tested and cleared, confirmed cases and lives lost. The site is yet to be officially announced and is currently sitting in preview mode, but you can access it now.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles