A Bunch Of Phones Just Got Busted For Inflating Benchmarks

Australia's Coronavirus Tracing Apps Are On The Way But Privacy Remains A Concern

iPhone SE Vs iPhone 11: Which Should You Buy

Cassian Andor's Disney+ Star Wars Series Just Got Even More Interesting

Cassian Andor serving face in the midst of a war. (Image: Disney)

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) are getting some new friends—or foes, as the case may be.

Variety reports that Disney+’s upcoming Rogue One spin-off has added both Stellan Skarsgard (Thor, Dune) and Kyle Soller to its cast as characters whose identities have yet to be revealed. Given how so many Disney productions are currently on hold as a consequence of the ongoing outbreak, there’s no telling just when we might be able to expect learning more about what they’ll be bringing to the show.

But! The fact that the studio saw fit to make this announcement suggests that they might end up being characters worth getting excited about. The as-yet untitled Cassian Andor show, which will be showrun by Stephen Schiff (The Americans) and feature the writing and directing talents of Tony Gilroy (Rogue One’s co-writer), was originally scheduled to premiere in 2021, though that of course may change.

 

Trending Stories Right Now

drugs giz-explains health marijuana weed

Why Smoking Weed Makes You Tired And Lazy

Even as the body of evidence of cannabis' potential as a potent medical precursor grows (especially with the development of CBD-rich strains), smoking it is not without long-term side effects. And we're not just talking about munchie-induced weight gain either. A number of recently published studies suggest habitually getting high not only kills your motivation, it might even alter your brain chemistry. Specifically, the part that makes you want to get off the couch.
android ios phone-automation

8 Things You Should Be Automating On Your Smartphone

We live in an age of super-smart technology built to make our lives easier, so don’t struggle with the menial chores of the day when your phone could be doing the job for you. Here are some of the best automations you can set up on your phone, freeing you from the task and giving you more time to do something else more interesting instead.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles