The Best Password Managers To Use If You're Paranoid About Getting Hacked

Over the past few weeks there have been an increasing amount of stories around video conferencing apps and software getting hacked. One of the biggest breaches has been of Zoom, which has had over 530,000 accounts sold on the dark web and across hacking forums. In this case, this data was able to be stolen because the passwords has already been compromised in other data breaches.

This is a big reminder to use obscure passwords, don't use the same one twice and to change them often. But when so many apps and accounts need a password, this quickly becomes a pain in the arse. And this is why password managers exist, and these are some of the best ones.

At the moment Dashlane is probably the best all round password manager out there. It works across Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS as well as multiple browsers.

It also gives the option for biometric login and has a pretty decent free tier. Of course, the best features unlock when you pay a bit of cash - this includes the ability to bulk change passwords, use unlimited devices and passwords, unlimited accounts and activate dark web monitoring and alerts.

Here's a list of what you get with the free account:

Up to 50 passwords

1 device

Form & payment autofill

Securely share up to 5 accounts

Personalised security alerts

Two-factor authentication

+ Free 30-day trial of Premium

If you want to go for the paid version it will set you back $5 a month.

1Password is one of the most well known managers on the market. It's available across on devices, operating systems and browsers and allows data syncing between those different points of entry.

Another huge plus is its Watchtower functionality. This essentially adds an extra layer of password hygiene by looking out for weak or duplicate passwords, as well as looking out for compromised accounts and alerting you to websites that don't have two-factor authentication or unsecured HTTP.

Here's a list of what you get with a basic account, which costs $5 a month:

Apps for Mac, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux, and Chrome OS

Unlimited passwords, items, and 1 GB document storage

Friendly 24/7 email support

365 day item history to restore deleted passwords

Travel Mode to safely cross borders

Two-factor authentication for an extra layer of protection

If you want to add more people you can pay $8 a month for a family account that starts with 5 people per household.

If you're looking for something with hardcore security features, Keeper might be the right choice for you. However, you can't easily login with a PIN or anything else so easily breachable. You either need to use a biometric login or enter a master password every time you want to access it.

It unfortunately doesn't have a free tier, but $4 a month gets you:

Unlimited Password Storage

Unlimited Identity & Payments

Fingerprint & Face ID Login

Unlimited Devices & Sync

Secure Record Sharing

Emergency Access

Web Application

24/7 Support

If this is all you're interested in you can get largely the same service from LastPass, but with the added hectic login requirements. The real drawcard for Keeper is the added security you get with the Max Bundle which gives you all of the above as well as Dark web monitoring and secure file storage.

This tier also unlocks Keeper Chat - a private messaging service that comes with Unlimited Message Retraction and Unlimited Self-Destructs.

LastPass is a great tool if you want a robust and easy to use password manager that is also free. Not only that, the free tier gets you some good stuff, like multi factor authentication and the ability to use it across multiple devices.

Here is what the free version gets you:

A vault for every user

Access on all devices

One-to-one sharing

Save & fill passwords

Password generator

Secure notes

Security challenge

Multi-factor Authentication

LastPass Authenticator

If you want to bump it up to paid version, $4.22 a month gets you some extra goodies like 1GB of encrypted storage. Unfortunately you have to go to a family plan if you want more than one user.