Australia's Best NBN Plans, Ranked By Speed

Image: iStock

It’s easy to think every NBN plan and provider is equal, given they're selling access to the same network. But despite standard speed tiers, performance varies from provider to provider, especially during peak hour.

Thanks to the ACCC, NBN providers have been revealing what kind of speeds you can realistically expect to get during busy hours - not just the NBN speed tier your plan is based on. Fortunately, there are a whole stack of providers that do an excellent job of consistently delivering the speeds their customers pay for.

We’re going through providers in order of fastest evening speeds for NBN 100 plans, but in some cases, a provider may not be best in class for all speed tiers. Superloop for example, has the fastest NBN 100 plan around right now, but TPG has a faster NBN 50 plan.

Best Superloop NBN Plans

In terms of pure numbers, Superloop is one of the fastest NBN providers around. It reports typical evening speeds of 90Mbps on its NBN 100 plans, outpacing the likes of Telstra, Aussie Broadband, and TPG.

In addition to speed, Superloop stands out because it owns a lot of the infrastructure other providers typically rent. Every NBN provider sells access to the same network, but that network only connects you to your provider. After that, your provider is responsible for connecting to you the rest of the internet. This is referred to as “backhaul”. Superloop owns its own backhaul, and as such, says even its home NBN plans are “business class”.

Superloop reports evening speeds of 44.4Mbps on NBN 50 plans and 22.2Mbps on NBN 25 plans.

Best Telstra NBN Plans

Telstra is just shy of top place when it comes to evening speeds, which you’d hope would be the case given its premium pricing. In addition to having some of the fastest NBN plans around, Telstra has the most expensive.

Telstra reports 88Mbps on NBN 100 plans, 44Mbps on NBN 50 plans, and 20Mbps on NBN 25 plans.

In addition to typical evening speeds, Telstra also provides monthly average evening speed reports, based on the real-world performance 90% of its NBN customers experience.

Big T’s most recent speed report comes from February, where it says NBN customers were getting average evening speeds of 92.74Mbps, NBN 50 customers were getting 46.50Mbps, and NBN 25 customers were getting 23.19Mbps.

However, these speed reports exclude Fixed Wireless NBN customers, and all fixed line customers who have a line speed slower than the speed their plan is capable of.

It is also worth noting that Telstra NBN 100 plans are only available to customers with a FTTP or HFC connection. All other technology types are restricted to NBN 50 speeds as a maximum.

Best Aussie Broadband NBN Plans

Aussie Broadband must be one of the most loved NBN providers, and it’s easy to understand why. The telco seems to pride itself on ensuring customers don’t encounter congestion, and backs this up with bandwidth graphs showing how much capacity it has on the NBN versus how much is being used.

Aussie Broadband reports evening speeds of 86Mbps on NBN 100 plans, 43Mbps on NBN 50 plans, and 22Mbps on NBN 25 plans.

Aussie Broadband is also the only major provider currently selling an NBN 250 plan. The telco says customers should expect typical evening speeds of 215Mbps on this speed tier.

Best TPG NBN Plans

TPG’s evening speeds have changed a lot over time. It once reported evening speeds just shy of 90Mbps, which dropped to a little under 80Mbps. Performance seems to have stabilised now, however, with the teclo reporting typical evening speeds of 85.6Mbps.

TPG also reports some of the fastest evening speeds around on NBN 50 plans, measuring in at 45.6Mbps during peak hours. Customers on TPG NBN 12 plans can expect evening speeds of 10.9Mbps.

Best Tangerine NBN Plans

Tangerine is a reasonably new NBN provider, but it’s already racked up over 40,000 subscribers. This is partially thanks to heavily discounted pricing during your first six months, and a 14-day risk free trial on plans.

It certainly doesn’t hurt that Tangerine is also up there when it comes to evening speeds. The telco reports 83Mbps on NBN 100 plans, 42Mbps on NBN 50 plans, and 21Mbps on NBN 25 plans.

Best MyRepublic NBN Plans

MyRepublic is another newer provider doing a solid job when it comes to evening speeds. Customers can expect typical evening speeds of 83Mbps on NBN 100 plans, and 43Mbps on NBN 50 plans. You’ll probably want to avoid MyRepublic NBN 25 plans however, as the telco only reports peak hour speeds of 15Mbps on this tier.

Best MATE NBN Plans

MATE is also a solid performer, reporting evening speeds of 83Mbps on NBN 100 plans, 42Mbps on NBN 50 plans, 19Mbps on NBN 25 plans, and 10Mbps on NBN 12 plans.

While MATE NBN plan pricing is very middle of the road, you can save $10 per month on any of its plans by bundling them with a MATE SIM-only mobile plan. MATE’s mobile plans start at $20 per month for 5GB and are powered by the Telstra network.

Best Vodafone NBN Plans

Vodafone’s evening speeds have dropped a little from where they used to be, but the telco still has solid all-round performance. You can expect typical evening speeds of 82Mbps on NBN 100 plans, 42Mbps on NBN 50 plans, and 21Mbps on NBN 25 plans.

Vodafone’s NBN plans are a little on the pricier side, but you can earn a discount by bundling one with other Vodafone services. Vodafone will add a 5% discount to your entire monthly bill for every plan you have after your first, up to a maximum of 20%. That’s pretty significant if you’ve got the whole family on Vodafone.

Best Kogan Internet NBN Plans

Kogan Internet is quite literally Vodafone NBN by another name. You don’t get the option for a modem with 4G backup and won’t get a discount for bundling, but you’ll get a slightly cheaper plan.

Unsurprisingly, Kogan reports identical speeds to Vodafone. 82Mbps on NBN 100 plans, 42Mbps on NBN 50 plans, and 21Mbps on NBN 25 plans.

Best iiNet NBN Plans

iiNet’s performance during the busiest hours of the day is fairly average. The telco reports evening speeds of 80.6Mbps on NBN 100 plans, 43.5Mbps on NBN 50 plans, and 20.4Mbps on NBN 25 plans.

Best Optus NBN Plans

Optus evening speeds may seem underwhelming; the telco only reports 80Mbps on NBN 100 plans and 44Mbps on NBN 50 plans. However, like Telstra, Optus provides further information on peak hour performance from real world speed tests.

Optus' latest results come from February, and suggest NBN 100 customers were getting speeds of 88.8Mbps and NBN 50 customers were getting 46.9Mbps. These speeds were calculated over a two-week period based on the experiences of a "representative" group of customers. As with Telstra, these speeds exclude Fixed Wireless customers and underperforming connections.

If you were to take these results as gospel, Optus would be second only to Superloop in terms of NBN 100 speeds, and in first place for peak hour NBN 50 speeds.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia's phone and internet comparison website.