Australian Study Shows Head Lice Treatment Could Kill Coronavirus Cells

An Australian study has found a common head lice treatment has been used to kill coronavirus cells in laboratory conditions but researchers cautioned it should not be used outside of the purposes of a study.

The team, led by the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute (BDI) and Doherty Institute, found Ivermectin, a treatment for head lice and scabies, had been effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2's replication, according to their study published in ScienceDirect.

The study's lead researcher, Dr Kylie Wagstaff, said the oral treatment, usually reserved for parasitic infections when topical treatments fail, had effectively killed the virus' cells within 48 hours.

"We found that even a single dose could essentially remove all viral RNA by 48 hours and that even at 24 hours there was a really significant reduction in it," Dr Wagstaff said in a press release.

A common drug but its safety for coronavirus treatment is yet to be determined

Ivermectin, the active ingredient in the head lice treatment, is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Australia's equivalent of the FDA, has approved companies producing it but users will first require a prescription.

"Ivermectin is very widely used and seen as a safe drug. We need to figure out now whether the dosage you can use it at in humans will be effective — that's the next step," Dr Wagstaff said.

"In times when we're having a global pandemic and there isn't an approved treatment, if we had a compound that was already available around the world then that might help people sooner. Realistically it's going to be a while before a vaccine is broadly available."

Despite the promising results, it cannot be used outside of the study until testing determines a safe dosage level and pre-clinical trials determine its efficacy.

The study marks yet another development in the race to find a cure or treatment for the deadly virus that's claimed the lives of more than 70,000 people and infected countless more. It's expected that social and physical distancing measures will have to remain in place until a vaccine is found but there's hope in the Australian scientific community.

Coronavirus vaccine trials in Australia

In Australia, a number of trials for vaccine or treatment candidates are underway with results expected in as soon as June or July.

The CSIRO announced it was undertaking pre-clinical trials on ferrets with two potential vaccines — one from the University of Oxford and another from U.S. pharmaceutical company Inovio. If results are promising, then limited human trials could be underway by July.

But two human trials are already in the works in the country. The vaccine for tuberculosis, BCG, is being administered to healthcare workers around the country after it was found to boost immune systems as well as fight the deadly bacterial disease it was intended for. Preliminary results are expected within three months to determine the trial's success or failure.

Researchers at the University of Queensland have also announced human trials of an anti-malarial drug are being undertaken after some studies suggested its effectiveness against coronavirus.

"Prior to the clinical trials going ahead, the medications were given to some of the first patients in Australia infected with COVID-19, and all have completely recovered without any trace of the virus left in their system," Professor David Paterson, who's working on the study, said in a media statement.

"However, we know that most people with COVID-19 recover completely, thanks to their immune system, so random anecdotal experiences of some people need to be replaced by rigorous clinical trials."

We are living in dark times but the scientific community is desperately searching for the beacon of light we all need. We'll know in a few months' time if they find it.