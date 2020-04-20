Australia Wants To Force Google And Facebook To Pay Media Companies For News

Image: Getty

The federal government has asked the Australian Consumer & Competition Commission (ACCC) to create a mandatory code of conduct for commercial dealings between digital platforms and media companies. This will include the sharing of advertising revenue as well as transparency around data and algorithm changes.

While a similar voluntary code was already in the works, negotiations thus far and the impact of coronavirus on Australian media has forced the government to take a harder and faster stance.

The voluntary code in development was a response to the ACCC's Digital Platforms Inquiry report, which was released in December 2019. Its purpose was decrease the power and advertising revenue imbalance between digital platforms, such as Google and Facebook, and traditional media outlets.

The code required large digital platforms to negotiate payment to publications for their content and preemptively inform organisations of algorithm changes that may impact their rankings.

The ACCC has since said that coming to a voluntary agreement around paying media for its content would be "unlikely." Now these platforms apparently won't have a choice.

The new mandatory code of conduct remains largely the same but will be enforceable through penalties and dispute resolution sanctions. Implementation of the code has also been brought forward. While negotiations were initially set to run until November 2020, a draft of the mandatory code is now expected by the end of July, according to The Guardian.

Communications minister Paul Fletcher has said the COVID-10 has resulted in significant financial pressure on media companies, and that advertising revenue has been hit hard.

"Digital platforms need to do more to improve the transparency of their operations for news media providers as they have a significant impact on the capacity of news media organisations to build and maintain an audience and derive resources from the media content they produce," said communications minister Paul Fletcher in a statement," said Fletcher in a statement.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has said a mandatory code of conduct will "will help to create a level playing field."

It is currently unclear exactly what bargaining power media outlets will have or what a revenue split might look like in terms of percentages. Gizmodo Australia has reached out to the ACCC for comment.

This news comes at a time where the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in some Australian media companies implementing redundancies, pay cuts, short work weeks and leave.