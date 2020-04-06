Apple's Upcoming iPhone SE 2 Could Launch As Early As This Month

Image: Getty Images

Apple's rumoured budget handset, so far known as the iPhone 9 aka the iPhone SE 2, is reported to be making its debut a lot sooner than expected, and could be in your hands before the month is out.

According industry analyst and Twitter leaker, Jon Prosser, the smartphone is set to be unveiled on April 15, and will ship out on April 22. The information conflicts with 9to5Mac's sources, who claim we could see an announcement as early as this Friday along with opening up orders for the device.

iPhone 9 update ???? Per an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is now preparing for an April release. Tentative dates:

- Announcement on April 15

- Shipments on April 22 Keep in mind: we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and things could change. Fingers crossed ???? pic.twitter.com/egz8UWXd9F — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 31, 2020

XDA's Max Weinbach, another one of our favourite leakers, added that his sources "have all said it's 'calendar week 16' with [Jon Prosser's] sources getting more specific to the 14/15th." Meanwhile the name of the new iPhone has inadvertently been revealed on Belkin's website on a listing for a screen protector. As Prosser points out, the listing has been live since March 11.

For what it’s worth, it looks like the “iPhone SE” name (the Belkin screen protector leak from last night) has been on Apple’s accessories page since March 11th ???? We just never looked for it, cuz we thought it was called “iPhone 9”. We’re dumb. pic.twitter.com/W1R7paA5FI — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 3, 2020

The iPhone SE name seems to hold even more weight as The Verge reports that any mention of the iPhone SE has now been removed from the website. [MacRumours]

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.