Zoom Bombings Started Off As Pranks, Now Someone Could End Up Dead

The Moment The Matrix Changed Everything

Don't Trust A $2,700 Phone That Can't Be Reviewed

Apple's Upcoming iPhone SE 2 Could Launch As Early As This Month

Image: Getty Images

Apple's rumoured budget handset, so far known as the iPhone 9 aka the iPhone SE 2, is reported to be making its debut a lot sooner than expected, and could be in your hands before the month is out.

According industry analyst and Twitter leaker, Jon Prosser, the smartphone is set to be unveiled on April 15, and will ship out on April 22. The information conflicts with 9to5Mac's sources, who claim we could see an announcement as early as this Friday along with opening up orders for the device.

XDA's Max Weinbach, another one of our favourite leakers, added that his sources "have all said it's 'calendar week 16' with [Jon Prosser's] sources getting more specific to the 14/15th." Meanwhile the name of the new iPhone has inadvertently been revealed on Belkin's website on a listing for a screen protector. As Prosser points out, the listing has been live since March 11.

The iPhone SE name seems to hold even more weight as The Verge reports that any mention of the iPhone SE has now been removed from the website. [MacRumours]

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

Trending Stories Right Now

feature pranks the-kids-are-alright zoom

Zoom Bombings Started Off As Pranks, Now Someone Could End Up Dead

For those unaware, Zoom officially has a porn problem.
io9 michael-shanks practical-effects rebooted short-films special-effects

Watch This Sweet Short Film About An Unemployed Special Effect

Practical effects used to be the only way of doing things. If you wanted a cool image on screen, you had to build it and figure out how to film it. Now, computers make that work, well, not easier, but different. If you were an old special effect, it would be a rough adjustment.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles