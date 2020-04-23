Reminder: Apple's iPhone SE Is Out In Australia Tomorrow

Image: Apple

Last week Apple dropped a surprise phone announcement, the new iPhone SE. Aimed at the mid-range market, it's the first iPhone we've seen in awhile where every variant comes in at under $100. It also has some pretty damn good inclusions. It officially goes on sale in Australia tomorrow, but you can also pre-order it now.

iPhone SE Specs

If you're after an in-depth spec dissection, we took a close look in our announcement post, as well as in our comparison between the iPhone SE and iPhone 11.

But if you just want a quick look at the iPhone SE on paper, here are the key specs:

Display: 4.7 inches (1334 x 750)

CPU: A13 Bionic Chip

Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Battery: Up to 13 hours video playback, Qi wireless charging, fast charge

Rear camera: 12MP (f/1.8)

Front camera: 7MP (f/2.2)

Video recording: 4K video up to 60 fps

Water resistance: IP67

Size: 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches

Weight: 148g

Colour: Black, White, PROJECT(RED)

The New iPhone SE Only Costs $750 In Australia And That's A Big Deal After months of release rumours - and years of waiting - Apple's budget iPhone SE is now available to pre-order. A global pandemic may seem like a really weird time to release a new phone, but considering the recent pricey competition, it might actually be a stroke of genius from Apple. In the very least, this pre-planned release time may still work in its favour. Not only does it offer three models with quite cool inclusions for under $1000, it is adding quite a lot to the mid-range market that the Google Pixel 3a so beautifully disrupted last year. Here's how much the baby iPhone SE will cost in Australia. Read more

iPhone SE Price Australia

In Australia the iPhone SE starts at $749 for the 64GB. 12GB will bring the price up to $829 and 256GB will come in at $999. You can grab one from the Apple website now.

iPhone SE Phone Plans

Vodafone was the only telco to offer iPhone SE plans on pre-order, so you'll have to wait until tomorrow to see what Telstra and Optus will have on offer. You can read our breakdown of Vodafone's plans over on this page, or check out every plan it has on offer right here:

Vodafone iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 24 month term

Vodafone iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 36 month term

Vodafone iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 24 month term

Vodafone iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 36 month term

iPhone SE Availability Australia

Pre-orders from the iPhone SE are available from Apple's website now. The phone will the go on sale on April 24.

iPhone SE Vs iPhone 11: Which Should You Buy This week Apple dropped its brand new budget iPhone SE. This has us excited because all three storage options for the new device come in at under $1000. Not only that, this thing has some really decent specs for a mid-range phone with an Apple logo on the back. But is it as good as the entry-level iPhone 11 that is already on the market? Let's compare the two. Read more

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.