All The Bug Fixes In Android 11.2.1 Developer's Preview

A fortnight ago Android released its second Developer's Preview for Android 11. Now it has already been patched to address a few necessary bug fixes.

Fortunately not that many fixes have had to be pushed out so far, but we have a list of what to expect right here:

Android 11.2.1 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where a crash would occur when long pressing to select an element within the recent apps overview.

Fixed an issue where the status bar could crash in the background if its components weren't all initialized yet.

Fixed an issue where too many WindowTokens were created by SystemUI causing jankiness and dropped frames when navigating and scrolling apps.

Android 11.2.1 App Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Wear OS app could crash when trying to pair a Wear OS device.

Fixed an issue where the Settings app could crash after tapping the search bar in the app.

You can also find the full release notes here.

How To Update To Android 11.2

At the moment Android 11.2.1 isn't available to the general public. But developers can download the preview system images once the Over The Air (OTA) updates are available on their devices.

Alternatively, you can flash them manually via the Factory Image or the OTA file via ADB.

However, XDA Developers has reported that some people have had issues while manually updating, so do so at your own risk.

Android 11.2 Compatible Devices

The Developers Preview for Android 11.2.1 currently work on the following Google Pixel devices:

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3

Pixel 3a

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 2

The original Google Pixel is no longer receiving security updates.

