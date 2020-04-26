Apple iPhone SE: Australian First Look Review

Apple's iPhone SE: Every Phone Plan In Australia

Every Telstra Plan For The New iPhone SE

AMC Theatres Won't Open Again Until There Are New Hollywood Movies To Show

Mulan, possibly one of the first releases in the future of movie theatres. (Image: Disney)

Some places in the United States are already, against good sense, considering opening back up parts of the retail and consumer sector, even amidst the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. But AMC Theatres won’t be one of them. At least not yet.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, AMC Theatres said Friday that it won’t re-open any of its locations until there’s something new to show. That is, specifically, until Hollywood studios are prepared to release films for theatrical showing.

“As we plan our reopening, the health and safety of our guests and associates is our absolute highest priority. To be able to open, we also need a line of sight into a regular schedule of new theatrical blockbusters that get people truly excited about returning to their favourite movie theatres. Those blockbusters are scheduled to return this summer, beginning with Warner Brothers’ Tenet and Disney’s Mulan, with many more major titles scheduled immediately thereafter,” AMC said in a statement.

Those two films, Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s new joint, and Mulan, aren’t slated for release until July at the earliest—17th for Tenet and 24th for Mulan—and that could still be subject to change. In the statement, AMC cautioned that it would take a few weeks to open up theatres to full audience capacity and that the company would do so with the help of programming already released films. But that process won’t start happening unless there’s an incoming major release to justify it.

It makes sense: no matter how much some people may want it, businesses can’t re-open unless they have a product to sell and a reason to think people will want to come and buy it. For theatres, which sell proximity to other people as part of the whole deal, neither of those assurances exist yet. Even with all the good planning in the world, it’s difficult to know when they will.

Summer, though, does seem to be the goal, as according to THR Cinemark is setting a similar goal date. All told, roughly 5,500 theatres are closed across the country, affecting 150,000 cinema workers and putting entities like AMC, which were already in major debt before the coronavirus arrived, in a very tenuous position.

Editor's Note: This article has the US release date. We will update this article as soon as possible with an Australian release date, if available.

Trending Stories Right Now

books chang-chen charlotte-rampling denis-villeneuve dune frank-herbert io9 jason-momoa javier-bardem josh-brolin oscar-isaac rebecca-ferguson stellan-skarsgard timothee-chalamet warner-bros zendaya

A Guide To Dune's Gargantuan Cast Of Characters

This could be the biggest movie event of 2020—and we mean that literally. There are so many characters in Dune that it’s hard to keep them straight. We’ve got a handy guide to the biggest characters in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation (with as few spoilers as possible) and who’s playing them, as well as a few others we hope to see in the sequel.
apple au feature iphone-se

Apple iPhone SE: Australian First Look Review

Last year, Google turned the mid-range phone market on its head by introducing the ludicrously-priced and well-specced Pixel 3a. A few other brands have followed suit since then, but none have been quite as exciting as the new iPhone SE. Now it truly seems like flagship inclusions at lower price points are here to stay - and it's about damn time. The trend of $1,500 - $2,000 becoming the norm for new phones over the last few years has been bad for buyers. A new middle ground has been long overdue and we welcome it. But is the resurrected iPhone SE actually a good phone to buy in 2020?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles