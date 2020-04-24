All 3 Seasons Of Avatar: The Last Airbender Are Finally Coming To Netflix

Yip yip! (Image: Nickelodeon)

Rest easy, your cabbages are safe. Netflix has announced that all three seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender are heading to the streaming platform next month. Yip yip!

Netflix revealed on Twitter that Avatar: The Last Airbender is finally getting a new streaming home on May 15; the same day that the final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power arrives, as it so happens.

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. All three seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender are coming to Netflix in the US on May 15th. pic.twitter.com/RCKylFYknA — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 23, 2020

The series has been notoriously hard to watch online in the U.S. (it’s available on Netflix in the UK, Canada, and Japan). Even though The Legend of Korra is on CBS All Access, Avatar: The Last Airbender has only been on Amazon Prime’s Nickelodeon channel.

Don’t forget, Netflix is still working on its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation, though we haven’t got much news about it lately. But in the meantime, this is a great substitute...one that couldn’t come at a better time. I’m pretty sure at least half of us are at risk of giving ourselves an Azula haircut from being stuck inside for so long.

Any day now. (Image: Nickelodeon)

Avatar: The Last Airbender arrives on Netflix May 15. Protect your cabbages.