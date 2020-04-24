Every Telstra Plan For The New iPhone SE

Australia's Best NBN Plans, Ranked By Speed

Why Is It So Hard To Figure Out If The Coronavirus Is Airborne?

All 3 Seasons Of Avatar: The Last Airbender Are Finally Coming To Netflix

Yip yip! (Image: Nickelodeon)

Rest easy, your cabbages are safe. Netflix has announced that all three seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender are heading to the streaming platform next month. Yip yip!

Netflix revealed on Twitter that Avatar: The Last Airbender is finally getting a new streaming home on May 15; the same day that the final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power arrives, as it so happens.

The series has been notoriously hard to watch online in the U.S. (it’s available on Netflix in the UK, Canada, and Japan). Even though The Legend of Korra is on CBS All Access, Avatar: The Last Airbender has only been on Amazon Prime’s Nickelodeon channel.

Don’t forget, Netflix is still working on its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation, though we haven’t got much news about it lately. But in the meantime, this is a great substitute...one that couldn’t come at a better time. I’m pretty sure at least half of us are at risk of giving ourselves an Azula haircut from being stuck inside for so long.

Any day now. (Image: Nickelodeon)

Avatar: The Last Airbender arrives on Netflix May 15. Protect your cabbages.

Trending Stories Right Now

browsers desktop google-chrome online tab-groups web

Tab Groups Is Chrome's Best New Feature In Years, And Here's How To Use It

After making its way through the developer and beta versions of the browser, a significant new feature has just arrived in the stable version of Google Chrome that most of us are using: Tab Groups. It might just change the way you browse the web forever.
earther earther-is-a-movie-blog-now ecofascism film michael-moore planet-of-the-humans

Planet Of The Humans Comes This Close To Actually Getting The Real Problem, Then Goes Full Ecofascism

Michael Moore is a dude known for provocation. Every documentary he drops is designed to paint a world of sharp contrasts with clear bad guys. They’re designed to get a reaction and get people talking, so in some ways, him dropping a documentary he executive produced trashing renewable energy on Earth Day makes total sense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles