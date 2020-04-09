Adobe Releases A Free Colouring Book So You Can Colour Through It

Colouring books, which enjoyed a huge reconnaissance a few years ago before dying off again, are poised to take one last victory lap as the perfect stress reliever for quarantine life. A little creativity can go a long way toward improving mental health, so Adobe has created a free digital colouring book with the help of some talented artists and illustrators.

Through its Adobe Create online magazine, the software giant has shared the first five pages of what it promises will be an ever-growing collection of colouring book pages, with updates arriving every week throughout the spring. The first collection, Chapter One, features designs by artists Sofi Bastos, Ann Chen, Lauren Hom, Kelli Laderer, and Steffi Lynn Tsai.

Each colouring sheet is provided as a standalone document, and they can all be downloaded as PDF, Photoshop PSD, or basic JPEG files that can be imported into your favourite colouring or painting app (such as Adobe Fresco) or simply printed so you can break out the coloured pencils, crayons, and even your paints again. For those who are stay-in-the-lines challenged, however, it’s finally time to break out Photoshop’s Paint Bucket Tool, which handles all the hard work for you.