A New Dune Photo Shows Off Zendaya's Badass Fremen Costume

Zendaya at the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock collection event on February 06, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Dune’s not out until December—and hopefully, that’ll hold firm, despite all the turmoil in the entertainment industry and the rest of the world—but this week has brought several new glimpses at the highly anticipated film. Now, star Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far From Home) shared a fresh look at herself in character.

Note the eyes. The caption may just say “Dune,” but Chani’s glowing blue orbs are unmistakable.

As Nerdist points out, Chani—a Fremen who becomes linked with main character Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet)—is wearing a “stillsuit” that would help her survive the harsh deserts of Arrakis. She’s also holding a “crysknife,” a Fremen weapon crafted from the teeth of the planet’s fearsome sandworms.

Though there’s no credit given on the Instagram post, Zendaya’s portrait looks to be from the Vanity Fair photoshoot (by Chiabella James) from the Dune set that hit the internet yesterday, offering first looks at many different characters. As you can see in our post below, you couldn’t really get a good view of Chani’s outfit (or weapon!) in her solo Vanity Fair image, so it’s very cool that the actor shared a peek at the costume.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) and based on the classic Frank Herbert novel, is currently scheduled to hit theatres on December 18.

Editor's Note: This article has the US release date. We will update this article as soon as possible with an Australian release date, if available.

