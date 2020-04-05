5 Binge-Worthy TV Shows You Can Make Workout Games Out Of

Social distancing is affecting our bodies just as much as our minds. Without the ability to hit the gym or go to an exercise class, our physical routines have been upended. You might be substituting extra sessions of your favourite shows, or trying something new. Why not try a little workout while you watch?
For those struggling to build a new at-home routine, or just wanting to get a little physical, we’ve come up with a few workout games to incorporate into some of the best shows to binge-watch right now. Whether it’s trying to get Cara Dune’s arms, Baby Legs’ muscular (and tiny) legs, or Chidi’s surprisingly jacked abs, we’ve made accessible workouts you can do at home without any equipment.
All of the exercises on the list come from “global fitness resource” Darebee, and we’ve added links where you can check them out (as part of other routines). We’ve also provided some modification options for those who prefer or need to exercise sitting down. Be sure to watch our video above for examples of the workouts in action, featuring some our amazing and buff staffers! And of course, always work out within the range of your ability and every body is perfect exactly as they are.
The Mandalorian: Arms
-
20 punches whenever a bounty is mentioned
-
15 bicep or tricep extensions when someone discusses Mando’s armour/helmet
-
20 arm circles when Mando flashes back to his childhood
-
10 arm scissors anytime Baby Yoda does something cute
-
20 standing (or sitting) W-extensions when Mando gets into a fight
-
10 push-up shoulder taps for every “This is the way”
-
(Modification: Substitute chest expansions for push-ups or planks)
Every time Baby Yoda uses his Force powers—or drinks soup—choose one of the following:
Rick and Morty: Leg Day
-
10 squats anytime someone goes through a portal
-
10 march steps when a new alien appears
-
10 butt kicks when Rick whips out an invention
-
20 side leg raises when Jerry does anything dumb
-
20 backward leg raises when Beth drinks wine
-
20 clamshells anytime they break the Fourth Wall
-
(Modification: Use the chair leg workout here)
For every WUBBALUBBADUBDUB!!!!, choose one of the following:
-
1 minute wall sit (or 1 minute chair cycling)
-
20 squat hold calf raises (or 1 minute chair cycling)
The Good Place: Abs
-
10 crunches whenever someone mentions the Good or Bad Place
-
10 reverse crunches when Janet pops up
-
10 heel taps whenever anyone tries to swear
-
5 bridges at every Tahani name drop
-
10 sitting twists during any ethical discussion
-
30 seconds of bicycles during a flashback
-
(Modification: Use the chair abs workout here)
Every time Janet is rebooted, choose one of the following:
-
1 minute plank (or sitting cycling crunches)
-
1 minute of mountain climbers (or sitting cycling crunches)
Steven Universe: Yoga
-
Cat/Cow Pose whenever anyone sings
-
1 Vinyasa to Downward Dog every time Steven uses his powers
-
1 Eagle or Tree Pose whenever someone cries (or when Pearl says “Steven!”)
-
1 Sun Salutation every time a Fusion happens
-
1 Mountain to Chair Pose Flow whenever property damage occurs
-
Modification: Use the sitting sun salutation here, other poses here)
Every time the theme song plays, choose one of the following:
-
Darebee’s Wake Up and Connect Sequence
-
The Witcher: Cardio
-
10 jumping (or step) jacks when Gerald grunts or rolls his eyes
-
10 high knees anytime someone says “Witcher”
-
10 side kicks with punches every time Jaskier and Geralt are together
-
20 second plank whenever Yennefer casts a spell
-
20 mountain climbers when Ciri runs
-
5 burpees whenever someone mentions the Law of Surprise
-
(Modification: Sitting cardio moves are available here and here)
Whenever Jaskier sings “Toss a coin to your witcher,” choose one of the following:
-
Burpees for as long as you can (or chair jacks)
-
10 full V-sits (or chair jacks)