5 Binge-Worthy TV Shows You Can Make Workout Games Out Of

Social distancing is affecting our bodies just as much as our minds. Without the ability to hit the gym or go to an exercise class, our physical routines have been upended. You might be substituting extra sessions of your favourite shows, or trying something new. Why not try a little workout while you watch?

For those struggling to build a new at-home routine, or just wanting to get a little physical, we’ve come up with a few workout games to incorporate into some of the best shows to binge-watch right now. Whether it’s trying to get Cara Dune’s arms, Baby Legs’ muscular (and tiny) legs, or Chidi’s surprisingly jacked abs, we’ve made accessible workouts you can do at home without any equipment.

All of the exercises on the list come from “global fitness resource” Darebee, and we’ve added links where you can check them out (as part of other routines). We’ve also provided some modification options for those who prefer or need to exercise sitting down. Be sure to watch our video above for examples of the workouts in action, featuring some our amazing and buff staffers! And of course, always work out within the range of your ability and every body is perfect exactly as they are.

Get those mighty arms. (Photo: Disney)

The Mandalorian: Arms

Every time Baby Yoda uses his Force powers—or drinks soup—choose one of the following:

These Baby Legs are all might. (Image: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty: Leg Day

For every WUBBALUBBADUBDUB!!!!, choose one of the following:

Not sure what’s more tempting: The abs or the fact that he can shop in a crowded grocery store. (Photo: NBC)

The Good Place: Abs

Every time Janet is rebooted, choose one of the following:

Just keep breathing and breathing and breathing and breathing... (Image: Cartoon Network)

Steven Universe: Yoga

Every time the theme song plays, choose one of the following:

Toss a coin to your daddy. (Photo: Netflix)

The Witcher: Cardio

Whenever Jaskier sings “Toss a coin to your witcher,” choose one of the following:

