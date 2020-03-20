Australia Closes Its Borders To Most Non-Residents

How Much Apple's New iPad Pro Costs In Australia

The Best Free Apps You're Probably Not Using

What We Do In The Shadows' New Season 2 Trailer Is 'Horny For Love'

Nadja trying to keep away from Colin Robinson, the energy vampire. (Image: FX)

In its season one finale, each of What We Do in the Shadowsvintage Draculas (and Guillermo, their human pet) made important realisations about themselves that are going to play important roles in their futures as they continue to try and figure out a way to function in the modern world like relatively normal people.

Nadja learned the true extent of Laszlo’s love for her, Nandor discovered that he still has descendants living in the world, and Guillermo began to understand that he actually comes from a long line of vampire hunters, something that’s going to complicate his bond with his undead “friends.”

In the latest season two trailer, you see that much to his alarm, Guillermo is getting much, much more skilled at introducing vampires to the true death, Nadja and Laszlo are making an effort to spend more quality time together, and Nandor’s...well, he’s swooping around in his capes. Great capes, beautiful capes. Most alarming, though, is that Colin the energy vampire seems to be coming into a new kind of power that makes him stronger than his fellow demons.

What We Do in the Shadows returns to FX on April 15.

Trending Stories Right Now

drugs giz-explains health marijuana weed

Why Smoking Weed Makes You Tired And Lazy

Even as the body of evidence of cannabis' potential as a potent medical precursor grows (especially with the development of CBD-rich strains), smoking it is not without long-term side effects. And we're not just talking about munchie-induced weight gain either. A number of recently published studies suggest habitually getting high not only kills your motivation, it might even alter your brain chemistry. Specifically, the part that makes you want to get off the couch.
how-to internet regulars speed tools under-the-hood

Top 10 Ways To Deal With A Slow Internet Connection

Sometimes, slow internet is the universe's way of telling you to go play outside -- and sometimes it feels like a cruel joke to destroy your productivity. Here are 10 ways to troubleshoot, fix or just survive a slow internet connection.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles