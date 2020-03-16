Elon Musk Tells Employees Car Crashes Are More Dangerous Than Coronavirus

Apple Closes All Stores Worldwide Until March 28, Except In China

NBN's New 100 / 20 Plans Explained

Westworld's Creators Preview What To Expect In The Third Season

Aaron Paul on Westworld. Also a robot. (Image: HBO)

The third season of Westworld is nearly upon us, to offer mysteries, insights into the danger of big technology, and stuff to argue about on Reddit.

In a recently released Variety video, the show’s creators, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, open up about some of what to expect from this third season and how it fits into the overall arc of the show. Apparently, they had some version of this season planned out from very early on.

“Season three is the moment you get to see the outside world, and when the Hosts get to see the outside world,” Nolan explained. He went on to describe how their vision of the outside world of Westworld is shaped by a desire to do the present but, well, more and expanded upon, an extrapolated future that imagines things continuing the way they’ve been going.

Nolan and Joy also explain how, in the future of Westworld, and perhaps in our own world, the lives of people are not all that different from the lives of Hosts, and that comparison point—after spending seasons making it clear how much Hosts are like humans—will be an important grounding idea in this upcoming third season. To be a worker in late capitalism is to serve your role in a way not all that different from a Host in a simulation, after all.

The duo also explores how they went about framing and shooting their future city, which was shot in Singapore. All in all, it’s a fascinating look at what’s coming starting tonight, on HBO.

Trending Stories Right Now

io9 lgbtq melanie-martinez music music-videos oppression school teens

Melanie Martinez's K-12 Is A Spellbinding Film About Breaking Free From Society

When you listen to Melanie Martinez’s K-12, the album’s themes about bullying, insecurity, and the importance of learning to embrace one’s imperfections are all readily apparent. But when you watch the accompanying K-12 film and visually drink in the story Martinez has created, it becomes a much more powerful fairytale about the lives we lead long after leaving school.
chelsea-manning

Chelsea Manning Attempted Suicide In Jail On Wednesday, Lawyers Say

Imprisoned activist and former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning attempted suicide on Wednesday in the Alexandria, Virginia, jail where she’s been held for a year following her refusal to testify before a federal grand jury investigating WikiLeaks.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles