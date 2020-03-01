Warcraft's Ben Schnetzer Is Y: The Last Man's New Yorick

Ben Schnetzer at Cannes 2018. (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images)

Alas, poor Yorick, we... Wait, what, we have him? Oh. Oh! Great.

The last we heard about FX’s adaptation of Y: The Last Man, it was short one Yorick, as Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk) had departed the show, leaving a TV show about the last man now with no men at all. Yesterday, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, we got the news that Ben Schnetzer (Warcraft) will be taking on the role instead, as the only human with a Y chromosome left alive on the planet.

Schnetzer isn’t exactly a huge name in the world of nerd media, with his role as Khadgar in Warcraft being probably his most prominent genre role. He’s also played roles in The Book Thief, Snowden, and Pride. He’ll be joining a cast that includes Diane Lane, Lashana Lynch, Imogen Poots, and Amber Tamblyn.

Based on the original series by Brian K Vaughn, FX’s Y: The Last Man is a bit up in the air, so far as release dates go. It was planned initially for this year, but it’s hard to be confident about a release date like that when they just recast their leading man. Production begins in April.