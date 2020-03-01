Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Voice Actor Phil LaMarr Runs Down Some Of His Most Famous Work

Samurai Jack, one of Phil LaMarr’s most popular characters. (Image: Cartoon Network)

Samurai Jack. Green Lantern John Stewart. Kit Fisto. Phil LaMarr has voiced some of the most compelling animated characters of the past two decades. In a new video, LaMarr talks through some of those fantastic roles.

In an interview video with Vanity Fair, LaMarr goes through a list of his roles, discussing his experiences, sharing behind-the-scenes factoids, and showing that he can still do all those voices—yes, even Virgil from Static Shock. He’s an animated, compelling interviewee, and he clearly has a lot of fun with his job.

In animation, and video games, for that matter, LaMarr’s voice is one of the most familiar sounds around. He’s a protean creator, able to give life to such a wide variety of voices that I’m occasionally surprised and delighted to find out that, yes, that character was voiced by Phil LaMarr, too.

Not a lot of the roles he discusses here are still on the air, unfortunately. Though there’s a chance he may spend more time as Kit Fisto in the final season of The Clone Wars, airing now on Disney Plus.

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

