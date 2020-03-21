Uber Pool Has Been Suspended In Australia

Image: iStock

Uber has announced the suspension of its Uber Pool Program globally, including Australia, as a reaction to the growing spread of coronavirus.

"Our goal is to help flatten the curve of community spread in the cities we serve. With that in mind, we are suspending Uber Pool in all cities where it is available: Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. We are always working to help keep everyone who uses the Uber platform safe and will continue to share advice from public health authorities with those who use the Uber app," said an Uber spokesperson in an email to Gizmodo Australia.

Until today Uber Pool was available in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

Deliveroo And DoorDash Introduce Contact-Free Delivery Deliveroo and DoorDash have introduced contact-free food delivery options to help minimise the potential spread of COVID-19 in Australia. Read more

Uber as confirmed its other services will remain active at the present time. This includes UberX and Uber Eats.

Uber has reiterated its support for its driver partners who are is self -isolation or quarantine during the outbreak. "Active driver-partners in these situations will receive financial assistance for a period of up to 14 days," said Uber in an email.

Uber and other meal delivery services have also begun implementing contact-free food deliveries over the past two weeks. While Uber has also had the option to have drivers leave deliveries at the door, the company is said to be bringing in more features to help flatten the curve over the coming weeks.

"We’re simultaneously at work on new product features to make this process even smoother, which we hope will be helpful to everyone on the platform in the coming weeks<" said Uber in an email to Gizmodo Australia.

"Drivers and delivery partners around the world are also receiving in app messages reminding them of basic steps they can take to help prevent the spread of the virus which draws on advice from public health authorities."

This week has seen increased restrictions placed on public gatherings and the travel industry. At the time of writing the Australian government had advised that all venues had a 100-person limit and required 4 square metres per person.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also announced the closure of Australia's borders to all the vast majority of non-residents.