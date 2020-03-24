Telstra's Mobile Network Is Having Issues [Update]

Dear Australian Government, Here's What A DDoS Attack Actually Is

Melbourne Zoo Needs To Give This Viral Dancing Worker A Raise

The Lane Motor Museum Is Now Making Un-Crating Videos

In these dark times, you need light and goodness brought directly to you, wrapped in ham and shoved into your mouth. Luckily, this sort of goodness and light still exists, in the form of the Lane Motor Museum’s new series of un-crating videos. Hot damn!

As many of you already likely know, the Lane is my favourite motor museum, and a big part of why that is you can see here in this video, as it shows how their quest for fascinating cars never abates.

As the video explains, the museum hunts for interesting cars all over Europe, especially, and sends them to a port in the Netherlands, where a shipping container is waiting. When that shipping container gets packed full of cars, it’s sent to the museum in Nashville, and the result is what you see here:

The Lane does have a fondness for microcars and other diminutive weirdos (you know, like myself) and as a result these containers can come packed with a surprising amount of cars, hence the scaffolding, and the remarkable difficulties in getting them out.

The Lane crew sure is good at this, though! They hardly dropped any cars at all!

Oh, and consider this my request—no, demand—to drive that 1959 Rogowsky as soon as the world is safe-ish again.

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature mobile-network outage telstra

Telstra's Mobile Network Is Having Issues [Update]

When it rains, it pours. Telstra's mobile network is suffering from "intermittent service" in the Melbourne CBD area, although users have been reporting problems with the Telstra network nationwide.
au australia coronavirus zoo

Melbourne Zoos Are Now Live Streaming Adorable Animals

If the social isolation and the threat of a global pandemic is getting you down, some Victorian zoos are here to brighten your day. Melbourne Zoo and Werribee Open Range Zoo are now live streaming some of their adorable furry friends so you can happy-cry from the comfort of your couch.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles