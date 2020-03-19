What Is CVC And Why Is NBN Giving More Away For Free During Coronavirus Outbreak

Sonos' Older Products Won't Work On Its New OS

Samsung's Z-Flip Just Screwed Motorola And Huawei On Price

This Is It, The Perfect TV Show

Photo: Quibi

Quibi, the mobile-first video service that’ll feature episodes of 10 minutes or less, announced this month the absolutely massive slate of originals coming to the service when it officially rolls out in April. But at the time of that announcement, one show stood out among the others, and folks, I believe that our suspicions about it then have been confirmed: Murder House Flip is the perfect TV show.

Quibi’s deranged spin on a traditional home improvement series is exactly what it sounds like. Hosted by Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel, the series centres on renovations for what the series describes as “the country’s most infamous homes: the ones known for mysterious murders committed behind their walls.” The show comes to us from executive producers Josh Berman (CSI, Bones), Chris King (Penny Dreadful), and Katherine Ramsland and Star Price (Active Shooter, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition). The home renovations will—and I quote—attempt to “remove the stains of the past and take these homes from morbid to marvellous.” Lord.

In a trailer for the series, inhabitants of said murder homes share with the hosts the exact locations of the heinous crimes committed within the house’s walls, many flippantly so, with one man noting that in order to afford a home near the beach, “We had to buy a house where a guy chopped his wife up.” Another comments that there’s a “distinct possibility” renovators will find human remains during the home improvement undertaking. How charming!

This show on this service is the perfect encapsulation of the entertainment offerings of streaming: somewhat novel, bizarre, highly suited to binge-watching, and bordering on grotesque. A mash-up of home improvement with a series that caters to our own dark fascination with death? Honestly, it looks like great TV.

Murder House will be available to stream on the service when it launches on April 6. Quibi will cost $US5 ($8) a month with ads and $US8 ($13) per month without ads, but there’s still some time to snag a limited 90-day trial ahead of its launch.

Trending Stories Right Now

drugs giz-explains health marijuana weed

Why Smoking Weed Makes You Tired And Lazy

Even as the body of evidence of cannabis' potential as a potent medical precursor grows (especially with the development of CBD-rich strains), smoking it is not without long-term side effects. And we're not just talking about munchie-induced weight gain either. A number of recently published studies suggest habitually getting high not only kills your motivation, it might even alter your brain chemistry. Specifically, the part that makes you want to get off the couch.
how-to internet regulars speed tools under-the-hood

Top 10 Ways To Deal With A Slow Internet Connection

Sometimes, slow internet is the universe's way of telling you to go play outside -- and sometimes it feels like a cruel joke to destroy your productivity. Here are 10 ways to troubleshoot, fix or just survive a slow internet connection.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles