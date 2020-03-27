Australia To Begin Tuberculosis Vaccine Trial For Coronavirus

This First-Person Drone Flight Is A Masterpiece Of Exhilaration

Gif: Johnny FPV, YouTube

If you’ve ever wished you could fly, really well, you will appreciate Johnny FPV’s super-fast rip around Abu Dhabi. This quick clip has a couple of incredible car shots, but the building and desert flyovers are frankly pretty unreal as well.

Johnny FPV is, as you might have guessed, a known entity in the drone video world and the work is next-level. You might have seen some of their drift footage a while back.

This clip, “Sandscape,” is an ad for the Department of Culture & Tourism Abu Dhabi and a very effective one at that... I really want to go see those sand dunes now!

I wonder how much the footage in these clips is sped up, or how fast the drone is actually flying through in and around those regal-looking buildings. Regardless, it’s pretty mind-blowing to think that you can get a remote-control air vehicle capable of doing things like this for a few thousand bucks.

Of course, this clip in particular was elevated even further by a clearly talented video editor stitching up those clean transitions.

What a nice distraction. I might go watch this another time or two to relax.

clips english tag-geek-out language words

The Longest Word In English Takes At Least 2 Hours To Say

The longest word in English has 189,819 letters and would take you about two hours to mumble through. Seriously. It's the chemical name of Titin (or connectin), a giant protein "that functions as a molecular spring which is responsible for the passive elasticity of muscle." If it's your thing, you can listen to a guy pronounce the whole damn word.
au australia coronavirus zoo

Melbourne Zoos Are Now Live Streaming Adorable Animals

If the social isolation and the threat of a global pandemic is getting you down, some Victorian zoos are here to brighten your day. Melbourne Zoo and Werribee Open Range Zoo are now live streaming some of their adorable furry friends so you can happy-cry from the comfort of your couch.

