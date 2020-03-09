This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Baby Yoda! (Image: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.

Grant Imahara, formerly of Mythbusters, is a genius at design and tinkering. So it’s no surprise his animatronic Baby Yoda doll, built from scratch and recently showcased on his Instagram, is so impressive. Created with the power of 3D printing, mechanical design, programming, and probably the Force, this Baby Yoda is, above all else, convincing.

Pleased to present my newest creation: a fully animatronic Baby Yoda. It’s been three months of hard work and countless revisions. He’s a personal project that I started in early December. I did all the mechanical design, programming, and 3D printed the molds. He’s currently running a continuous sequence, but soon I’ll be able to trigger specific moods and reactions, as well as incorporate sound. Special thanks to @saltiesthime for creating the silicone skin, painting and hand-punching the hair, @misslindsayxoxo for the coat and jumpsuit, and Project 842 for the incredible digital model. This is a not-for-profit project. We’ll be touring children’s hospitals and our first visit is scheduled for April!

In the short videos posted on his Instagram, Imahara shows the Baby Yoda opening his eyes and mouth, perking up his ears, and pretends to feed the cute little alien child a cookie. The sheer naturalness of the design is incredible. The animatronics don’t seem uncanny or creepy. It just... looks like Baby Yoda. If Lucasfilm ever needs a replacement for The Mandalorian, this is a good candidate.

Now that Imahara has built such an impressive replica, what’s he going to do with it? Well, he won’t be selling it or putting it on a shelf, for now at least. Instead, he plans on taking it to tour children’s hospitals. Aw, that’s sweet.

For more official Baby Yoda, The Mandalorian will return next fall on Disney Plus.

