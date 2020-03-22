The Walking Dead's Youth-Oriented Spinoff World Beyond Has Been Delayed

Uber Pool Has Been Suspended In Australia

The young protagonists of The World Beyond. (Image: AMC)

The second generation of The Walking Dead’s world is going to have to wait a bit longer for their journey, as The Walking Dead: World Beyond has been delayed.

Originally, World Beyond, which features a group of survivors journeying out into the apocalyptic wastes beyond the safety of their home, was scheduled to premiere Sunday, April 12th, right after the upcoming season finale of The Walking Dead’s tenth season. But as TV Line reports, the series premiere has been delayed to an unknown date in the future.

World Beyond is just the latest in a long series of TV shows and films affected by the novel coronavirus’s disruption to the economic and the entertainment industry in particular. As of now, AMC has no word on when World Beyond will air save for sometime later this year.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour and Alliyah Royale, and picks up years after the ongoing story of the main series, and seems to be quite a tonal departure, with a new generation of horrors and a much more hopeful, teen-drama sort of tone. It’ll be interesting to see what it shapes up to be, when it does end up premiering.

 

