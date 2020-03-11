The V8 Cadillac CT5-V Will Get A Manual: Spy Photos

Coronavirus Cancellations: What Australians Are Google Searching Most

Image: Edited for Jalopnik, Cadillac

The new Cadillac CT5-V comes with a turbocharged V6 and way less power than the outgoing CTS-V, which is very upsetting. But Cadillac has promised a more powerful version of the CT5, and new spy photos show it may continue the legacy of the manual transmission.

The current CT5-V makes 360 HP and 405 lb-ft from a 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V6, and it’s only available with a 10-speed automatic transmission. But a more powerful model is still to come, with a rumoured 6.2-litre supercharged V8 that’s expected to be from the old CTS-V. And now what’s believed to be that V8 model has been papped with a manual, as The Drive’s spy photos reveal.

The images show what appears to be a nearly complete car with CT5-V badging. The seemingly 20-inch wheels look like they’re already an option on the car you can buy right now, but there’s nothing in Cadillac’s online configurator about the spoiler delete on the trunk (the V6 comes with a lip spoiler, these images don’t show one), nor the seemingly blacked-out exhaust on the secret car.

This is as close as I could get online, and the lip spoiler and exhaust are still wrong and the spy images appear to also show darkened, smokey taillights that aren’t currently an option:

Screenshot: Cadillac

Inside, there’s also a new seat pattern that doesn’t appear to be currently available, as well as a red centre-line mark on the steering wheel. I can’t copy The Drive’s images here, but it’s definitely a manual shifter that looks pretty damn identical to the old CTS-V manual shifter, pictured here:

Photo: Cadillac

Here’s Cadillac’s response to The Drive’s request for comment on the photos:

“The ultra-performance variants of our Cadillac CT5-Vs are still under development,” a spokesperson said. “We will have more details to share in the next few weeks and the CT5 and CT4 ultra-performance versions will debut later this year. Until then, I can only confirm that these cars will build on V’s respected legacy.”﻿

It’s possible Caddy is planning to show off the hottest versions of its newest V-cars at next month’s New York Auto Show, if it doesn’t get cancelled, and hopefully go on sale later this year if so.

