How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The Trailer For Black Lightning's Season 3 Finale Is Intense

Wayne Brady as Gravedigger. (Image: CW)

War has come to Freeland, and only Black Lightning can put an end to it.

That seems to be the premise of the Season 3 finale of Black Lightning, titled “The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation.” And in the extended trailer for the episode, recently released by the CW, things really are escalating: shots of Freeland invaded by an army of killers as Black Lightning (Cress Williams) faces off against the powerful and deadly Gravedigger (Wayne Brady). There’s death, destruction, and a lot of power being thrown around.

The sheer scale here is compelling, with every character in on action that will inevitably leave Freeland forever changed—if it’s even left standing. The trailer also features a brief tease of an old enemy, likely setting the scene for season 4. I was not initially convinced about Wayne Brady as a supervillain, but he seems like a compelling enemy here, and I’m absolutely ready to watch Black Lightning fight to save his home.

The episode airs on the CW on Monday, March 9th.

Editor's Note: This article has the US release date. We will update this article as soon as possible with an Australian release date, if available.

Trending Stories Right Now

andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
apps desktop mobile online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles