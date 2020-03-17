The Reality Of Westworld's Futuristic Dystopia Becomes Clear In This Behind-the-Scenes Look

No, Woolworths' Online Orders Aren't Being Suspended Nationally

Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) getting ready to unleash hell. (Image: HBO)

Westworld’s season three premiere profoundly changed the playing field by bringing the hosts out of the park and into the larger world, where they might gain a modicum of freedom in the process of burning the human world down. But the series’ amazing vision of a futuristic society is more grounded in our present day reality than you might think.

Because Westworld’s spent so much time centering meticulously crafted simulations of real world settings, one of the biggest questions about the series has been what the show’s general outside world looked like exactly. Given that the show’s featured lifelike robots, one could safely assume that Westworld’s Earth was a drastically more futuristic place than our own, but in a new featurette, you see that’s not quite the case, strictly speaking.

While there was a fair amount of post-production magic that went into realising Westworld’s take on what London and Los Angeles might look like as humanity moves into the 22nd century, this clip illuminates just how much of the show’s futuristic aesthetics comes from the fact that some of the show’s shooting locations (especially Singapore) been ahead of the curve for years at this point.

Because the new season’s premiere didn’t feature Westworld itself, you could have gotten the impression that the show had moved beyond its wild origins, but a new teaser for what’s to come makes it clear that’s very much not the case.

Westworld airs Mondays on Foxtel.

