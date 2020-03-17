Coronavirus Has Claimed The Bunnings Sausage

How To Sanitise Your Phone To Help Protect Against Coronavirus

Qantas Cuts 90% Of International Flights, Domestic Flights More Than Halved

The Pink Pig Livery Confirms The Taycan Is A Great Design

Image: Porsche

Earlier this week, Porsche published a Facebook post about the upcoming Amelia Island Concours event. In the photo post were three Taycans done up in classic Porsche racing liveries, and people could try and connect a certain livery with the racing car that originally wore it. But really, what the post did was strengthen the belief that the Taycan simply looks great, even in pink.

One of the liveries chosen was the classic “Pink Pig” layout, where the German names for good bits of a pig are marked on a pink Porsche. Kotlett, Rüssel, Schinken and so on. Decades after the original 917/20 “Pink Pig” wore that get-up in 1971, Porsche has chosen to revive it, for instance at the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans with great results. And now, a couple years later it’s the Taycan’s turn to put on the pig costume, a tough task to pull off. In the Facebook photo, it works so well I can’t wait for more images to surface.

As for the other two liveries, they commemorate Porsche’s first Le Mans win with the 1970 Kurzheck and the 1973 Daytona-winning Brumos Porsche of Hurley Heywood and Peter Gregg. They’re certainly iconic, but they are not Kotlett.

Trending Stories Right Now

au bunnings coronavirus feature sausage-sizzle

Coronavirus Has Claimed The Bunnings Sausage

Flight cancellations are one thing, but now the pinnacle of Australian weekend culture has been hit by coronavirus. The noble Bunnings Sausage Sizzle will be suspended from March 18.
china electric-cars jalopnik torchlopnik

I Ordered A Brand-New Chinese $1,500 EV Online

Everyone, everyone, drop the that damp bag of pizza rolls and emerge from your social-distancing pillow-and-blanket forts, because I have good, non-Coronavirus-related news! As part of a bold new experiment, I have bought a new car! Finally! And not just any car—with our eyes boldly open to the future, we’ve bought an electric car. Not some boring Tesla or something, either. Something much better. A $US900 ($1,468) EV bought off the giant online shopping website Alibaba.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles