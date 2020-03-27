How Australia's Coronavirus Tech Compares With Other Countries

Police Deny Phone Tracking Coronavirus Cases But Experts Think It Might Soon Change

11 Of The Coolest Builds By Bored People With A Lot Of Lego Bricks

The Picard Finale's Most Emotional Moment Hid A Heartbreaking Secret

Nothing but blue skies, from now on. (Image: CBS)

The first season finale of Star Trek: Picard delivered an at-times-incoherent blast of nostalgia, but one of its best moments was its most emotionally powerful—and it turns out it was secretly even more touching than you could’ve expected.

In the final battle between the Zhat Vash and the potential harbinger of Synthetic oblivion, Picard may have been allowed to cheat death (with a little help from some very smart friends), but there was one proper goodbye to be had: after meeting his former captain in a cyberspace limbo, Brent Spiner’s Commander Data officially lived his last moments. One of his final neurons used to create Isa Briones’ synthetic heroines, twin sisters Dahj and Soji, made a request for the revived Picard to shut down his neuron for good, giving Data the chance to truly experience the value of his organic life by likewise experiencing the end of it.

And experience it he does. As Picard delivers a touching eulogy back in the real world, Data’s synthetic soul prepared himself for his last moments—complete with a facsimile of his captain, a nice robe for his final rest, and “Blue Skies” swelling in the soundtrack, the Irving Berlin song Data sang at Troi and Riker’s wedding in Star Trek: Nemesis.

It was a touching chance to give Data a farewell more befitting than his distant sacrifice in Nemesis (the least of that movie’s problems, admittedly), and a moment Picard’s finale effectively balanced its nostalgia-trip and character work to make something beautiful. But it turns out it was even more beautiful than we thought: the cover of “Blue Skies” that played over Data’s death was sung by none other than Briones herself. You can now hear her full rendition of it online, now that the episode has released.

A lovely farewell from a distant daughter to her father.

Trending Stories Right Now

clips english tag-geek-out language words

The Longest Word In English Takes At Least 2 Hours To Say

The longest word in English has 189,819 letters and would take you about two hours to mumble through. Seriously. It's the chemical name of Titin (or connectin), a giant protein "that functions as a molecular spring which is responsible for the passive elasticity of muscle." If it's your thing, you can listen to a guy pronounce the whole damn word.
au australia coronavirus zoo

Melbourne Zoos Are Now Live Streaming Adorable Animals

If the social isolation and the threat of a global pandemic is getting you down, some Victorian zoos are here to brighten your day. Melbourne Zoo and Werribee Open Range Zoo are now live streaming some of their adorable furry friends so you can happy-cry from the comfort of your couch.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles