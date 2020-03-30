The Original Voice Behind Jem From Jem And The Holograms Made An In-Character Coronavirus PSA

From Jem and the Holograms. (Image: Hasbro)

The coronavirus pandemic is nothing to joke about, random ‘80s kids. The only way to stay safe: listen to the wisdom of cartoon characters. Or, well, ok, that’s not true, but: sometimes the cartoon characters are helpful and correct.

Such was the way of the classic cartoon PSA, which is seeing a little bit of a revival in these times of crisis. Like this one: Samantha Newark, the original voice of Jem from the classic and glitzy Jem and the Holograms did some editing and new voice work to create a new Jem PSA advising children about how to respond to the novel coronavirus and the illness it causes, covid-19.

It’s a good PSA, too, with the right information to pass on to help. It just reaffirms my faith in Jem and the Holograms to lead us through any crisis, musical, glamorous, or otherwise. They’re righteous pop stars, they’re heroes, and they’re reliable sources of epidemiological information. Thanks, Jem!