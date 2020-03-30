The Loki Disney+ Show Wants To Get To The Heart Of His Identity Crisis

Who Loki really is will sit at the heart of his show. (Image: Marvel Studios)

The Doctor Strange sequel still hopes to start filming this June. Both Titans and Superman & Lois could be looking to cast familiar faces. Sebastian Stan offers a small update on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s filming. Plus, a peek of what’s next on The Walking Dead and go behind the scenes on Westworld’s Warworld. Spoilers get!

Ghost Rider

Vat of salt at the ready to shake with some truly industrial strength: We Got This Covered alleges Keanu Reeves is currently in talks to play the Johnny Blaze incarnation of Ghost Rider for an unspecified film in the MCU. Given the source, the news should naturally be taken with a (fire-retardant) grain of salt.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Variety also reports Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is “still on track” to begin filming in June as “pre-production has continued” on the film “remotely.”

Morbius

A new teaser poster for Morbius has been released in Comic Con magazine.

The Power

Bloody-Disgusting has the first official image from The Power, an upcoming horror film in which “a malevolent force” descends on London during the “The Three-Day Week” power outage of 1974. Poster at the link.

The Wretched

A malevolent witch causes trouble for the teenage boy who lives next door in the full trailer for IFC Midnight’s The Wretched.

Skin Walker

Relatedly, a traumatised woman returns to her childhood home after her abusive grandmother is murdered in the trailer for Skin Walker, a new psychological horror film addressing the same legend.

Titans

According to The Illuminerdi, the third season of Titans is looking to cast “a South East Asian actor aged 18 or older, to play a 16-17 year old” named Daniel. The character is described as “a youth who grew up on the wrong side of the tracks but never lost his belief in heroism. His laid-back persona is balanced by a near genius intellect. He has innate detective skills with a perception of detail that is way beyond his years. Despite his rough upbringing, he’s motivated by the opportunity to do good in the world instead of the dwelling in the pain and tragedy.”

Based on this information, the outlet speculates the role could be for Danny “Phantasm” Chase, a former member of the Teen Titans.

Superman & Lois

The Illuminderdi also reports Superman & Lois is currently casting the role of Sally Bunyan, “a loan officer at a bank” whose marriage is strained after “she reconnects with her high school boyfriend.” Naturally, the outlet assumes the name is simply a placeholder for Lana Lang.

Additionally, the series is looking to cast three of its villains, “an intense billionaire” named Sebastian Saint, “a man who has lost everything” named Ryan Simmons, and a third character only referred to only as “The Stranger”.

Stargirl/Legends of Tomorrow

The debut episode of Stargirl has been pushed back one week and will now premiere on the DC Universe streaming network May 19. The episode will then air the following day, opposite a brand-new episode of Legends of Tomorrow May 20 on the CW. [TV Line]

Loki

Appearing as a guest on the Forever Dogs Podcast, showrunner Michael Waldron revealed the upcoming Loki television series will hinge on the character’s “struggle with identity”.

I think it’s the struggle with identity, who you are, who you want to be. I’m really drawn to characters who are fighting for control. Certainly you see that with Loki over the first 10 years of movies, he’s out of control at pivotal parts of his life, he was adopted and everything and that manifest itself through anger and spite towards his family.

The Falcon & The Winter Solider

In conversation with Muscle & Fitness, Sebastian Stan stated has no idea when filming on The Falcon & The Winter Solider will recommence.

It’s not really at the forefront of my mind. You know, we were lucky to get far enough. We haven’t finished. The plan is to go back whenever we can, whenever that might be, to finish. Whenever we can turn this thing around and people can get back together, we can pick back up, but I just don’t know at this point.

The 100

The premiere episode of The 100's final season is titled “From the Ashes”, according to Spoiler TV.

Charmed

The Charmed Ones infiltrate a gala to rescue Harry in the synopsis for “Search Party”, airing April 11.

CHANGE OF HEART - The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffries) must infiltrate a faction gala event in order to rescue Harry (Rupert Evans); Macy comes to a stunning conclusion. Also starring Jordan Donica and Poppy Drayton. Craig Shapiro directed the episode written by Aziza Aba Butain and Nicki Renna (#217).

[Spoiler TV]

Roswell, New Mexico

Michael and Alex meet a rural historian in the synopsis for “What If God Was One of Us?”, the April 6 episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

AN ACT OF GOD — On the verge of a breakthrough in her quest to save Max (Nathan Dean), Liz (Jeanine Mason) turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) for one last favour that could potentially land him in hot water. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Alex’s (Tyler Blackburn) investigation into Nora (guest star Kayla Ewell) leads them to a farm, where they meet a historian named Forrest (guest star Christian Antidormi). Elsewhere, Cameron (guest star Riley Voelkel) confronts Jesse Manes (Trevor St. John) about her sister’s whereabouts, and Isobel (Lily Cowles) uses her powers for good. Amber Midthunder also stars. Shiri Appleby directed the episode written by Steve Stringer & Christopher Hollier (#204).

[Spoiler TV]

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew goes up against something called “The Agleaca” in the synopsis for her April 9 episode, “The Girl in the Locket”. [Spoiler TV]

The Walking Dead

Alpha haunts Carol in a clip from”Look At the Flowers”, next week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

Westworld

Finally, a new featurette goes-behind-the-scenes of Westworld’s WWII-theme park, Warworld.