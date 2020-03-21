The Flash Is Headed Toward 'Tragic Consequences'

Again??? (Photo: Katie Yu, The CW)

Freddy vs. Jason. vs. Pinhead? More film delays due to the novel coronavirus. New images from Black Widow and Westworld. Plus what’s to come on Star Trek: Picard, Legacies, and more. Spoilers away!

Freddy vs Jason 2

In response to a fan on Twitter, Freddy vs Jason screenwriters Damian Shannon and Mark Swift stated they still hope to have their originally planned sequel made, pitting the iconic slashers against Hellraiser’s Pinhead and the Cenobites.

Not gonna tell you as we still want to get it made! — Shannon & Swift (@shannonandswift) March 13, 2020

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Due to the shuttering of Illumination Animation amidst covid-19 concerns, Minions: The Rise of Gru will not meet its expected completion date and has been pulled from Universal’s July release schedule.

Black Widow

A handful of promotional images from Black Widow have surfaced.

Before the Fire

A global pandemic forces a TV actress to escape to her rural hometown in this finger-on-the-pulse trailer for Before the Fire. Though the film is still looking for a distributor following its premiere at Cinequest, dollars to doughnuts it’ll find one now!

We Summon the Darkness

Meanwhile, heavy metal fans run afoul of thrill-killing Satanists in the latest trailer for We Summon the Darkness, starring Alexandra Daddario, Johnny Knoxville, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Logan Miller, Amy Forsyth, Allison McAtee, and Tanner Beard.

The Flash

In conversation with TV Line, showrunner Eric Wallace stated there will be “tragic consequences” when the truth is finally revealed about Mirror Iris.

Yes — and the audience won’t have to wait until the end of the season for this to happen. However, there will be tragic consequences to learning the truth about Mirror Iris. Consequences that will send the season in a new, even more dangerous direction for Team Flash.

Charmed

KSiteTV has photos from “Third Time’s the Charm,” Charmed’s March 27 return episode. More at the link.

The Last Kingdom

The Last Kingdom returns Sunday, April 26 on Netflix.

Shield walls at the ready, Arselings! Prepare for battle as Season 4 of The Last Kingdom comes to NETFLIX on Sunday 26th April ⚔️ #TheLastKingdom #Season4 pic.twitter.com/6P6axGz9p0 — The Last Kingdom (@TheLastKingdom) March 19, 2020

Westworld

/Film also has photos from “The Winter Line,” next week’s episode of Westworld. Click through to see the rest.

The Plot Against America

Lindbergh continues to win hearts and minds in the synopsis for the second episode of The Plot Against America.

The United States becomes captivated by Lindbergh as his campaign becomes more popular and he acquires important allies to progress his goals; Alvin confronts his pride and conscience when he is faced with a critical decision about his future.

Siren

Ryn learns she’s a mother in the synopsis for “Survivor,” the April 9 episode of Siren.

Ryn seeks help only to learn the secret existence of her unborn child. Ben sets out on a dangerous path to help his mum, while Xander tries to establish himself in his new career. Helen consults with Eliza to help contact Sarge.

Star Trek: Picard

The first season of Star Trek: Picard concludes in the trailer for “Et In Arcadia Ego, Part II.”

Legacies

Lizzie journeys into Josie’s subconscious in the trailer for “Facing Darkness is Kinda My Thing,” next week’s episode of Legacies.

Masameer: The Movie

Finally, Netflix released a trailer for Masameer: The Movie, based on the Saudi Arabian series. It “introduces ‘Dana’ as a Saudi girl passionate about the use of artificial intelligence in making the world a better place whilst introducing our main three protagonists; Saad, Saltooh and Trad setting about on a journey of fulfilment proving themselves to society by becoming crime-fighting superheroes.”