The First Trailer For Butt Boy Doesn't Skimp On The Butts

Despite its slightly off-putting title, let us get this out of the way: Butt Boy is awesome. The small, independent film premiered last year and we loved it, so when an opportunity arose to exclusively debut its trailer and poster ahead of its April 3 release, there were no ifs, ands, or, well...you know.

Butt Boy is the story of a man (played by co-writer and director Tyler Cornack) who finds out he has a terrifying talent. He can stuff anything up his arse. And we do mean anything. What starts as a purely sexual thing quickly becomes something much, much more until his actions begin to attract the attention of a local police detective, played by Tyler Rice.

What happens from there is funny, but also creepy, intense, increasingly weird, and just wholly unique and entertaining. You get a slight idea from the above trailer which merely touches on and teases the big butt action.

In addition to the trailer, here’s the poster, which is about as tame as one could imagine when selling this wonderful movie.

Butt Boy releases on VOD April 15. It is absolutely worth your time. Get more info here.

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

