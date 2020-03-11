The First Reactions To Disney's Mulan Remake Are Here

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Liu Yifei attends the World Premiere of Disney’s Mulan at the Dolby Theatre on March 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images for Disney)

Does it bring honour to us all? Last night in Hollywood, Disney finally pulled back the curtain on Mulan, its much-discussed and sometimes controversial live-action remake of the 1998 animated film. Director Niki Caro removed that film’s musical numbers in favour of a mythical, but more straightforward, period war drama with a cast that includes Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Jason Scott Lee, and Liu Yifei as the title character.

So, what did attendees of the premiere think? Well, we’ve rounded up several of the social media reactions, which range from over the moon to grounded and realistic. Here goes.

I too was at the premiere of Mulan last night and I’m more in line with that last tweet from Scott Mendelson of Forbes. I tweeted: “Saw Mulan tonight and it’s solid. Great performances, exciting action, and a strong message help boost a slightly disjointed story that’s a little too by the numbers, even if you don’t know the animated film. The VFX are spotty too but ultimately, its heart should win you over.”

Gizmodo will have a full review of Mulan as we get closer to its release on March 26.

