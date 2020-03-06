Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Caused The Biggest Global Oil Demand Dip In History

Photo: Getty

Global oil demand is experiencing its most sudden and dramatic dip in history, and it’s all because of the coronavirus outbreak.

IHS Markit, a London-based financial data group that hosts a major energy conference every year (which it cancelled due to the outbreak), published a research alert on Thursday on how the first quarter of 2020 is treating oil. And it shows a serious shift in the global market. COVID-19, the formal name for the virus, has brought the Chinese economy to a halt. As the world’s largest importer of oil and gas, that’s sent the fossil fuel sector into a tailspin that could worsen as other nations also struggle to contain the outbreak.

China has implemented widespread quarantines that have slowed down the movement of both people and goods. That’s because without road travel, there’s no need for to gas up cars. With airlines cancelling flights left and right, there’s less need for jet fuel. The IHS Markit analysis shows that commercial passenger trips by road, rail, air, and water were down 80 per cent in February compared to a year ago in China.

World oil demand for the first quarter of 2020 will be 3.8 million barrels of oil a day lower than a year earlier, a demand reduction that’s the single biggest quarterly drop on record. And that’s not just due to China’s economy on pause. The coronavirus is impacting parts of Europe, Japan, South Korea, the Middle East, and North America.

“This is even bigger than what we saw at the peak of the 2008 crisis,” Jim Burkhard, the head of oil market research at IHS Markit, told Earther. “What’s also different is how instantaneous this was because China basically switched off large sectors of its economy almost overnight. That’s why we’re calling it an instant demand shock.”

China has also seen its air pollution emissions significantly decrease due to this pause in activity. And using less oil is good for the climate, but this is absolutely not how the world needs to go about reducing carbon and air pollution. The coronavirus has killed an estimated 3,000 people globally with some 90,000 confirmed cases. The situation is reaching a new level of urgency in the U.S. as more cases are discovered, which is likely to further impact domestic and international travel.

The drop in oil demand is a symptom of the economy slowing down (not the other way around), said Burkhard. IHS Markit does not foresee the oil market bouncing back from this for the 2020 financial year. It expects demand to be less than it was in 2019 even if there’s a recovery in the latter half of the year.

“What we’re seeing is oil demand is following the repercussions of the coronavirus in the economy,” he told Earther. “Oil is a reflection of the world.”

In an ideal world, oil wouldn’t reflect the state of the economy. The world should wean itself off fossil fuels as part of a smooth, just transition. Otherwise, the economy—which is so entwined with the oil and gas sector—will suffer. And what we’re seeing now with the coronavirus is exactly what we should be trying to avoid when the end of oil does come.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles