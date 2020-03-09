Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Photo: Getty

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

It’s exactly what it sounds like: Airlines are currently flying planes devoid of passengers throughout Europe and wasting thousands of gallons of fuel in the process, the Sunday Times reported this week. While it varies depending on the model, some planes can burn five gallons of jet fuel per mile of flight, emitting tons of CO2 and other greenhouse gases all the while.

The reason operators have been forced to deploy “ghost” planes can be traced to a decades-old regulation “to ensure that airlines have access to the busiest EU airports on the basis of principles of neutrality, transparency and non-discrimination,” per the European Commission’s site. In Europe, if airlines fail to use 80 per cent of their allocated flight slots at a particular airport, they risk losing those slots to competitors at their yearly assessments by government officials. Essentially, operators have to prove they have the customer demand to justify such prime real estate.

This quota has sent operators scrambling due to flatlining flight demand amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. To date, there have been more than 100,000 reported cases in 101 countries worldwide.

This week, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps wrote to regulators asking for a moratorium on these rules to avoid further environmental and economic repercussions as the outbreak continues to spread. The cost of flying empty planes adds to the aviation industry’s estimated $US113 ($170) billion in lost sales as people avoid travelling for fear of contracting the illness, according to the International Air Transport Association.

These “ghost” flights mark yet another cascading environmental effect stemming from COVID-19's rapid spread around the globe. Global oil demand has also collapsed and experienced its most dramatic drop in history earlier this week. And, for better or worse, air pollution above China has similarly plummeted in the wake of several government quarantines that put millions of citizens on lockdown in an attempt to contain the disease’s spread.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
amc io9 khary-payton melissa-mcbride norman-reedus the-walking-dead tv-recap walkingdeadrecap zombies

The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles