The C8 Corvette's Tachometer Changes After The Car's Broken In

Freshly minted motors need to be broken in gently so all their fast-moving components seat properly. The C8 Corvette uses its fully digital gauge cluster to remind you of that, which is kind of neat.

This YouTube clip from a Jeremy Welborn popped up in the Oppositelock Facebook Group via member Todd W., showing how the Corvette’s redline changes once the car’s passed a 500-mile (805 km) break-in period.

As a couple of the commenters there mentioned, BMW did something similar with tachometer lights in the 2000s-era M3 and M5. (A lower “pre-warm up” redline would be illuminated before the engine got to operating temp.)

I still think this is fun and cool, though. If automakers are going to force us over to fully digital gauge clusters, which I’ll complain about in another blog, they might as well utilise the customisability of a screen-based interface here as much as possible.

Elon Musk Tells Employees Car Crashes Are More Dangerous Than Coronavirus

Elon Musk has sent an email to SpaceX employees saying they have a higher risk of dying in a car crash than from COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.
Google Scrambles To Make The White House Seem Competent

Google has announced that it’s partnering with the White House to create a national U.S. coronavirus website, which is totally related to whatever the hell the U.S. administration was talking about at Saturday's press conference. There, President Donald Trump vastly oversold and misattributed an upcoming, supposedly Google-run project to build a “nationwide” U.S. coronavirus screening site to direct people to nearby “drive through” testing depending on their symptoms.

