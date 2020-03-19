Qantas Cancels All International Flights From Late March

What Is CVC And Why Is NBN Giving More Away For Free During Coronavirus Outbreak

12 Board Games And Tabletop RPGs You Can Play Alone While Social Distancing

Report: The Big Three Are Closing Their U.S. Plants

Photo: AP

Ford, GM, and Fiat Chrysler, which have so far resisted shutting plants down to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, will shut down its American factories, according to Automotive News.

Ford plants will close through March 30 after tomorrow night’s shift, the company said in a statement. GM said its suspension will last until March 30 as well, with “production status reevaluated week-to-week” after that. FCA did not immediately say how long its shutdown would be.

It was just last night that the UAW met with the Big Three and walked away satisfied that measures to protect workers were good enough, but since then Honda said this morning that they would be shutting down their North American plants for six days. And everywhere you look with coronavirus the news is getting worse, not better.

There are no details yet on how long the shutdown will be, but you can expect something along the lines of what Honda did. The UAW had first asked for a two-week shutdown on Sunday, asking again earlier today in the wake of Honda’s decision.

From The Detroit Free Press:

“The UAW is going to convene the Big Three one more time today in light of the fact that they had asked for shutdown on Sunday and now Honda North America has announced the shutdown of all its U.S. plants and Tesla has been shut down by the health department in California,” said a person with knowledge of the UAW plans who was not authorised to share them with the media.

That meeting was supposed to be at noon.

This post will update.

Trending Stories Right Now

drugs giz-explains health marijuana weed

Why Smoking Weed Makes You Tired And Lazy

Even as the body of evidence of cannabis' potential as a potent medical precursor grows (especially with the development of CBD-rich strains), smoking it is not without long-term side effects. And we're not just talking about munchie-induced weight gain either. A number of recently published studies suggest habitually getting high not only kills your motivation, it might even alter your brain chemistry. Specifically, the part that makes you want to get off the couch.
how-to internet regulars speed tools under-the-hood

Top 10 Ways To Deal With A Slow Internet Connection

Sometimes, slow internet is the universe's way of telling you to go play outside -- and sometimes it feels like a cruel joke to destroy your productivity. Here are 10 ways to troubleshoot, fix or just survive a slow internet connection.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles