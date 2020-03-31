The Beautiful 2021 Genesis G80 Drops The V8 Option But Just Look At It

All image credits: Genesis

We have already laid eyes on the drop-dead gorgeous 2021 Genesis G80. But now there are engine specs to pore over as well as some new press photos of the car in a beautiful green paint to examine. Unfortunately, it seems like the V8 options is going away for this generation.

The new G80 will come with three engine options, according to a company press release. The first is a 2.5-litre, turbocharged four-banger, good for 304 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. The second is a 3.5-litre turbocharged V6, good for 380 HP and 391 lb-ft of torque. The third is one we likely will not get: a diesel 2.2-litre inline-four, good for 210 HP and 325 lb-ft of torque.

Conspicuously missing from this list of engine options is a naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8. Which, sad. It was a nice and smooth thing. But if the trade-off is a car that looks like this, I think I might be alright with it.

Anyway! In our review of the 2019 G80, we dinged it for having an interior that was not very artful or memorable, despite being quite practical. It looks like the 2021 G80 has gone ahead and fixed that problem. Look at this green interior, with the swoopy lines and quilted leather! Unf.

Genesis also notes the new car has enhanced exterior sound-deadening; the windshield and doors all use acoustic glass. Further, the door sealing has been improved, there’s new sound insulation in the engine compartment, and the wheels are resonant sound-reducing. When I get behind the wheel of this thing, I’d better hear nothing coming from the outside.

The new G80 rides on a rear-wheel drive platform, now in its third generation. About 19 per cent of the car is made from aluminium, resulting in a claimed 275-pound reduction in weight over the previous model.

Driver assistance systems now include highway driving assist, smart cruise control (with machine learning), pre-active safety seat, forward collision-avoidance assist, and blind-spot avoidance assist.

You’ll recognise the new corporate face from the updated G90 and new GV80 SUV. Around back, there’s a sloping rear decklid that reminds me of a Mercedes-AMG GT Four Door. It’s pretty obvious who Genesis is trying to imitate here.

No pricing was announced at this time. The 2021 G80 will go on sale now in South Korea and will be available in the global market later on.