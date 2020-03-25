This $11 Million Aston Martin Has No Rear Window Because Glass Is For Poors

Images: Aston Martin

If you buy an Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato you’ll get a wild exaggeration of Aston Martin design language with a crazy active grille with 108 moving parts and a carbon fibre roof that completely replaces the rear window. Oh, and Aston will throw in a DB4 GT Zagato continuation car as part of the deal.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Zagato has taken the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera and done wonderful things to it. The most unbelievable part of this latest Zagato design is that there is literally zero rear visibility. Instead of a rear window made of glass, or plexiglass, or plastic, or anything human eyes can see through, there’s a single, solid carbon fibre roof piece which extends from the windshield all the way down the back of the car.

If you need to see behind you, Zagato has kindly fitted a rear-facing camera linked to a digital rear-view mirror. After all, it’s 2019. Only poor people need transparent surfaces.

Something the pictures don’t really show you is that the DBS GT comes with an active grille, like you find on many new cars, which adjusts the aerodynamic profile of the front of the car to either make it more fuel efficient or to open up for better performance.

Except on the DBS GT, there are 108 diamond-shaped carbon fibre pieces that lie flat when the car is off, but “flutter” open on startup to fuel the 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 with air. The DB4 GT continuation gets a 380 horsepower inline-six and a four-speed manual.

Jalopnik reached out to Aston Martin for video evidence of this fluttering grille, mostly because it sounds cool but also because they inexplicably didn’t release anything showing this feature in action, and will update when we have more.

If you are a rich person with too much money and a thing for Aston Martins who hates turning your head, you aren’t reading this. For everyone else, there will only be 19 of the new DBS GT Zagatos to go with the 19 “new” DB4 GT Zagato continuation cars. The DB4 GTs will begin deliveries this year, with the DBS GTs coming next year. The two are priced as a pair for £6 million, which is roughly $10,800,000.