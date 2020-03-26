That's Our Doctor

Never fear, the Doctor is here. (Photo: BBC)

It’s a scary time right now. Luckily, Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker is here to help to share an inspiring message during her own special brand of social distancing. In short: Be kind, trust science, and don’t let the Sontarans get you.

The BBC released a video from Whittaker’s Doctor, who received a transmission in the TARDIS that indicated “somebody somewhere might be a little bit worried” (understatement of the millennium). While engaging in some social distancing by hiding in a closet, the Doctor shared five helpful tips on getting through the pandemic.

Here are the tips, straight from the Doctor:

1. Remember: You’ll get through this, and things will be all right. Even if they look concerting, even if you’re worried, darkness never prevails. 2. Tell jokes, even bad ones—especially bad ones. I am brilliant at bad ones. 3. Be kind. Even kinder than you were yesterday. And I know you were super kind yesterday! Look out for each other. You won’t be the only one worried. Talking will help, sharing will help. Look out for your friends, your neighbours, people you hardly know, your family. Because, in the end, we’re all family. 4. Listen to science and listen to doctors. Right? They’ve got your back. 5. Stay strong, stay positive, you’ve got this. And I will see you very soon.

Times have been hard, but it’s hopeful to see acts of kindness that bring us together. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse actor Jack Johnson offered to send kids voicemail messages as Peter Park. And just recently, Neil Gaiman offered “blanket permission” for anyone to read his stories online for families royalty-free after Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton expressed interest in hosting an online version of LeVar Burton Reads. Others volunteered their help too, including the president of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America.

Be sure to share with us in the comments any acts of kindness you’ve seen, experienced or performed during these difficult times. For example, my landlords (who live downstairs) have been playing Rat Pack music in the afternoons from their backyard patio, and my husband and I will go hang out on the fire escape to listen. It’s a small thing, but every bit counts. Trust the Doctor on that.