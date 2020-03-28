Ten Things That Are More Expensive Than Tar Sands Oil Right Now

There really couldn’t be a better time to wean ourselves off oil. Even before the spread of covid-19, the oil industry was doing badly. Now that the pandemic is lowering worldwide demand, it’s utterly fucked.

Oil prices are plummeting to record lows. On Friday, Western Canadian Select crude oil, the benchmark used to track the price of oil from Alberta’s tar sands, dropped to $US5 ($8) dollars per barrel. FIVE. DOLLARS.

Here are some things that are currently more expensive than a barrel of Alberta oil (and still a better investment):

Officials are likely going to extend a lifeline to oil companies. Which is dumb.