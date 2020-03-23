Telstra's Mobile Network Is Having An Outage

Uber Pool Has Been Suspended In Australia

When it rains, it pours. Telstra's mobile network is suffering from "intermittent service" in the Melbourne CBD area, although users have been reporting problems with the Telstra network nationwide.

Reports started flowing in from after 8:00am AEDT this morning, with users reporting that their phones had been kicked onto the backup 3G network instead of 4G or 5G.

Telstra's website confirms there is an "intermittent service" issue in the Melbourne CBD - the outages page lets you search one postcode at a time - but users have complained about issues in all the major cities.

The mobile issues come as Telstra and rival telco Optus have closed their offshore call centres as a result of COVID-19. The Australian Financial Review reported that Telstra would be "diverting sales calls to our stores", an option that is surely off the table with states like NSW and Victoria pushing to close all non-essential businesses.

"We are working to increase our contact centre capacity in a number of ways, including ramping up our working from home capabilities, increasing overtime and extra shifts for our Australian-based staff, and diverting sales calls to our stores," Telstra said in a statement.

Telstra and other ISPs are also participating in a roundtable lead by NBN Co to discuss ways to handle a rise in usage on mobile and internet networks with Australians working from home, in quarantine or self-isolation.

Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Telstra for a statement. A spokesperson for the company replied saying the outages were "not due to the increased network traffic".

