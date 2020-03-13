Supernatural Is Crossing Over With Legends Of Tomorrow...via Car

“Baby I’m Zari, I’m not Zari.” (sorry I couldn’t resist) (Photo: Michael Courtney, The CW)

Leave it to the Legends to blow our minds with this latest stunt. CW has shared some photos of an upcoming episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which feature a ride some folks might find familiar. It’s Baby from Supernatural, and yes it’s a sanctioned crossover—but not one that’ll bring Dean and Sam Winchester onto the Waverider.

The March 24 episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Zari, Not Zari,” will continue Sara, Constantine, and Charlie’s search for pieces of the Loom, which Constantine believes can change his former charge Astra’s fate so she doesn’t go to hell, become evil, and eventually set all those pesky Encores loose on history. Their latest voyage takes them to modern-day British Columbia—something co-showrunner Phil Klemmer half-jokingly told Entertainment Weekly was because that’s the only shooting location they could afford after the Crisis on Infinite Earths event.

While there, they come across the Dean’s famous Chevy Impala, better known as Baby. Klemmer told EW that it’s actually a fan’s recreation and not the official car from the show, but in the Legends canon, it’s the real deal.

Does that mean Dean and Sam are lurking around in the background, solving supernatural mysteries? Yes, but not in the way you might think. The crossover takes place behind the scenes of filming an episode of Supernatural. That’s right: In this world the Legends, the Flash, and Supergirl are real... but Supernatural’s just a television show.

Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) is about to become a star, baby, a star! (Photo: Michael Courtney, The CW)

“We wanted to do a spooky, Predator-style skulk-around-the-woods episode and at the eleventh hour decided to have the Legends intersect with the crew of Supernatural,” Klemmer said. “In our world Supernatural is a TV show, not a real thing. Sorry, Supernatural fans.”

Sadly, you won’t see Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles sitting in director’s chairs asking for another can of Tangerine LaCroix, as Klemmer said they were “busy working on their own show” in the Legends’ universe. But the showrunner said fans of the show can expect a few nods to the modern fantasy saga—including some of the musical score, which Supernatural’s producers enthusiastically provided to Legends of Tomorrow.

Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesdays on CW and has already been renewed for season six. Supernatural returns Monday with its final run of episodes, coming to an end after 15 seasons. Maybe in the Legends timeline it will run forever, like we assumed it would?