Steven Universe Is Ending Next Week, Watch The Trailer For The Finale

From the last episodes of Steven Universe Future. (Image: Cartoon Network)

It’s over, isn’t it?

Steven Universe Future, the epilogue series to Steven Universe and the capper on the series as a whole, ends next Friday, with a four-part finale special on Cartoon Network. It’s the end of a long journey, and a strange and stressful time in Steven Universe Future particularly. Future is a very different creature from the main series, dealing largely with Steven’s struggles to find himself after the events of “Change Your Mind.” It’s become a stark story of the struggles of adolescence and the challenge of recovering from trauma. And now this journey, too, is ending.

Cartoon Network released a short trailer for the finale, which focuses heavily on the history of the show that’s brought it to this point. But it does include some new footage, including what looks to be a moment that picks up roughly where the last episode left off.

The end is coming for Steven Universe. I’m... not ready.

au australia coronavirus zoo

